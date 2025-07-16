Traffic patterns will change for I-80 Point of Rocks job

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. will be switching traffic control on the Interstate 80 Point of Rocks construction project.

Beginning next Monday, July 21, WYDOT and contract crews will be switching from head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes, to a single lane of traffic in each direction. This will last roughly a week while crews work on paving isolated areas and milling the crossroad underneath the interstate at the Point of Rocks and Black Butte Interchanges. The work will necessitate lane closures and localized flaggers will control traffic. Drivers accessing areas from these interchanges and the service road are advised to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. Drivers are also advised to be aware of haul trucks and construction traffic for the duration of the project.

Following the work on the crossroad, traffic will be switched back to head-to-head in the westbound lanes so crews can begin operations in the eastbound lanes. Those who need to access areas from Exit 130, Point of Rocks can detour on the service road to minimize construction.

The overall scope of work for this project includes bridge work, grading, milling and paving. The completion date for this work is June 30, 2026. Contractor is tentatively planning on finishing all work in 2025. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.

