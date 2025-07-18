Brilliant Food Australia Launches Bold New Look With Debut of Smoked Salmon Spread

Brilliant Food's Smoked Salmon Spread is designed for a new generation of customers

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES , AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two decades as a trusted name in premium Australian seafood, Brilliant Food Australia has started a new chapter with the launch of a brand new Smoked Salmon Spread . Launching in August 2025, the new taste for supermarket shelves also features striking packaging and a refreshed brand identity. The move is part of a broader initiative to reinvigorate the Brilliant Food brand and better connect with a new generation of consumers.With its roots firmly planted in Australia’s culinary scene for the last 20 years, multi-award winning Brilliant Food has long been regarded as a premium wholesale supplier of the finest smoked trout and smoked salmon among discerning chefs, retailers and seafood lovers in Sydney. However, as consumer tastes and supermarket shelves evolve, so too must the brands that populate them."The response to the new Smoked Salmon Spread has been overwhelmingly positive," said a Brilliant Food spokesperson speaking under confidentiality. "We’ve had early feedback from buyers across Australia who are rather excited by the sales opportunities the new Smoked Salmon Spread flavour delivers. It’s definitely turning heads."The Smoked Salmon Spread is made from premium cuts of salmon with a luxurious texture coupled with a rich smoked flavour – designed to appeal to everyone from home chefs to high-end entertainers. However, it’s the packaging that is doing double duty: ushering in a new visual era for the company while making a bold statement on-shelf.The updated packaging, designed by boutique Sydney agency walterwakefield, introduces a fresh colour palette and modern design language – a stark departure from the brand’s older, more traditional aesthetic. "We have made the product more relevant, accessible and visually compelling for today’s Australian shopper. With softer lines, contemporary typography and strategic use of hues, the packaging is designed to stand out in chilled sections across national supermarkets," said Jaimy Walter, Managing Director of walterwakefield."We wanted to retain the authenticity and quality that Brilliant Food is known for," Mr Walter added, "but also evolve the brand into something that resonates with a broader audience - families, young professionals and health-conscious consumers looking for premium products with everyday usability."And there may be more to come. Word on the street is that Brilliant Food has a wider range of new products under development for launch in the new brand colours, including a new product which may have never been seen before on Australian supermarket shelves - a prospect that’s already leaving industry insiders and supermarket buyers salivating.

