American Century Investments announces winners at the 2025 American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament

Smash for Cash overview Steph Curry Smash For Cash at the 2025 American Century Championship

July 8 - 12, 2025 – South Lake Tahoe, NV

Smash For Cash is a powerful example of how purpose, commitment, and innovation can come together to create lasting impact,” — Erik Schneberger, chief marketing officer of American Century Investments.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments wrapped with retired NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski winning his first American Century Championship celebrity tournament Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Pavleski held off second place finisher, MLB pitcher John Smoltz, and 88 other entertainment and sports stars competitors.Additional winners in the week’s earlier practice round included Seth Curry, whose team averaged an impressive Smash Factor score of 1.49 at the 14th hole activation sponsored by American Century Investments and beating out brother Steph Curry, who individually achieved the best Smash Factor score of 1.52. The average golfer has a 1.44 Smash Factor, according to Trackman, which tracks each player’s tee shot using cutting-edge AI technology and optically enhanced radar. This technology calculates a player’s Smash Factor—a key metric that measures swing efficiency based on the ratio of club speed and ball speed.Team Seth Curry’s win triggered a $10,000 charitable donation to a charity of their choice. This two-day activation was participated in by celebrity teams, including Aaron Rodgers, The Miz, Miles Teller, George Kittle, Trevor Lawrence, Mike Vrabel, Dylan Dreyer, and dozens more. Teams that achieved an average Smash Factor of 1.43 or higher were qualified to win a $500 charitable donation in their name to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a world-class biomedical research organization dedicated to uncovering the causes, treatments, and cures for life-threatening diseases. A total of $17,000 in additional charitable contributions was raised for the Stowers Institute. “Just as American Century is motivated by our purpose, committed to our clients, and innovating for the future, Smash For Cash is a powerful example of how purpose, commitment, and innovation can come together to create lasting impact,” explains Erik Schneberger, chief marketing officer of American Century Investments.American Century Investments also named four winners among thousands of fan entries in their annual ACC Fantasy Golf . The interactive game lets fans participate in the tournament by drafting their favorite celebrity golfers from the eligible players listed at www.accfantasygolf.com . Four winners received trips for two to next year’s tournament, and the overall winner was also awarded $10,000 for a charity of their choice.Other winners of the American Century Championship included retired MLB star Jimmy Rollins, who had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th hole to win a new Mastercraft X24 boat, valued at $325,000.To date, the annual American Century Championship tournament has raised over $8 million for dozens of worthy causes and nonprofits. Charities supported this year include the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, traditionally the official charity of the American Century Championship, and local Tahoe nonprofits.

