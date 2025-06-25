'SMASH FOR CASH' TEES OFF AT 2025 AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP — WHERE EVERY SWING DRIVES DONATIONS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 American Century Championship, the premiere celebrity golf tournament that has raised more than $8 million for dozens of worthy causes and nonprofits, is turning up the volume on competition — and philanthropy — with the debut of Smash For Cash, a high-energy, tech-powered group challenge during the tournament’s practice rounds on Wednesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 10 at Edgewood Tahoe.In this unique activation at the 14th hole, players will do more than just show off their swings — they’ll compete for a cause. Each tee shot is tracked using cutting-edge AI technology and optically enhanced radar, calculating a player’s Smash Factor—a key metric that measures swing efficiency based on the ratio of club speed and ball speed. A higher Smash Factor means more energy is transferred from the club to the ball. But the action doesn’t stop there. Immediately after each swing:• The custom AI-generated visuals display a photo of each golfer along with their performance data and Smash Factor score on a giant LED screen.• Each celebrity team’s average Smash Factor appears in real-time on a live leaderboard.• Any group averaging a Smash Factor of 1.43 or higher triggers a $500 donation to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a world-class biomedical research organization dedicated to uncovering the causes, treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases. The average golfer has a 1.44 Smash Factor, according to Trackman.At the close of the event, the team with the highest average Smash Factor will unlock a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice, adding a thrilling incentive to every drive. Because Smash Factor measures swing efficiency, not raw power, all kinds of players can be competitive. Whether you’re a power hitter or a finesse player, in the American Century Championship Smash For Cash, every swing counts.“Investing with American Century means investing in a healthier world. We are long-term investors seeking to make clients successful and consistently developing new ideas and solutions to respond to their changing needs and priorities,” said Erik Schneberger, chief marketing officer of American Century Investments. “Just as American Century is motivated by our purpose, committed to our clients, and innovating for future, Smash For Cash is a powerful example of how purpose, commitment, and innovation can come together to create lasting impact. It’s fun. It’s fast. And it’s all for a greater good where every point of Smash Factor could mean dollars for life-saving research.”Fantasy Golf Enhances Fan EngagementFans looking to take their Championship experience to the next level can also participate in the official American Century Championship Fantasy Golf. The interactive game allows fans to draft their favorite celebrity golfers at www.accfantasygolf.com for a chance to win one of four trips for two to next year’s tournament and $10,000 for a charity of their choice. Participants have until July 10 at midnight, PDT to pick their starting team of five players from over 80 sports legends and celebrities competing in the prestigious American Century Championship annual celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. With bragging rights on the line and exclusive prizes up for grabs, Fantasy Golf is the ultimate way to get in on the action — from the couch or the course.Player highlights for 2025* include the return of Stephen Curry, the 2023 American Century Championship winner, who is back in the field to defend his title from two years ago. Other fan favorites include Travis and Jason Kelce, Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Ray Romano, Nate Bargatze, Charles Barkley, and Tony Romo. Current NFL stars competing feature 2024 MVP Josh Allen, first timer George Kittle of the Forty Niners, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, Davante Adams, Kyle Juszczyk, Adam Thielen, Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. NFL Hall of Famers feature Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware, and Dwight Freeney. Retired MLB superstars include Albert Pujols, Hall of Famer Joe Maurer, Kevin Millar, Jimmy Rollins, and Chase Utley.In addition to being one of the official charities of the American Century Championship, the Stowers Institute is also the controlling owner of the event’s title sponsor, American Century Investments. Since 2000, American Century Investments has directed more than $2 billion to the Stowers Institute.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.