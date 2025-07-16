'Legends of Longevity' Symposium Unites Emmitt Smith, Ray Lewis to Champion Aging With Purpose

QR HUDDLE

NFL Alumni Health Hosts Signature Event During HOF Enshrinement Week August 1, 2025, 1:30–3:30PM ET Constellation Center for Excellence | HOF Village Canton, OH

This symposium is about sharing with our communities what it means to us to lead with purpose, prioritize health, and honor the people who support us throughout life.” — Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it mean to age well—and who’s writing the next chapter? This August, NFL Alumni Health presents the 2025 Gold Jacket Huddle for Health Symposium: “Legends of Longevity: Ray Lewis & Emmitt Smith on Thriving Beyond the Game.” Taking place during Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, the event gathers legendary athletes, caregiving advocates, and health leaders to redefine how men and families think about aging, caregiving, and legacy. "An overwhelming majority of our alumni have always endeavored to lead by example—on the field and in life. This symposium is about sharing with our communities what it means to us to lead with purpose, prioritize health, and honor the people who support us throughout life,” said Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association.A Fireside Chat for the Ages: At the heart of the symposium is a powerful keynote conversation featuring Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Emmitt Smith, who will explore what it takes to thrive—physically, mentally, and emotionally—long after the final whistle.Core Topics Will Include: Mental resilience and emotional health Caregiving journeys and honoring invisible heroes Redefining fitness, purpose, and men’s health Legacy through adversity and mentorshipThis year’s theme, “Mind, Body, Spirit: The Trilogy of Healthy Aging,” invites audiences to take a holistic look at how discipline, vulnerability, and community can transform the aging journey.Personal Stories. Public Impact. Both Ray Lewis and Emmitt Smith bring more than championship titles to this conversation —they bring hard-earned wisdom, personal caregiving experiences, and a powerful commitment to whole-person health. Ray Lewis will reflect on his journey of holistic health—mind, body, and spirit—and how emotional vulnerability, discipline, and spiritual grounding have shaped his approach to aging well. He’ll speak to the importance of mental wellness, mentorship, and community leadership, offering insight on how men can show up for themselves and others through life’s toughest seasons. Emmitt Smith will share the early life experiences that shaped his purpose, including his first job at a nursing home at age 12. He’ll discuss his family caregiving roles, including supporting loved ones through breast and prostate cancer, and his belief in aging with discipline, routine, and faith. As a longtime advocate for men’s health, he continues to inspire others to take charge of their wellness journey—on and off the field.An optional audience Q&A will extend the dialogue to in-person and virtual attendees.About NFL Alumni Health:NFL Alumni Health is a signature initiative of the NFL Alumni Association, committed to improving the quality of life for former players and communities across the country. Through national events, strategic partnerships, and community outreach, NFL Alumni Health drives meaningful conversations and proactive health engagement. Signature events include activations at the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and the Hall of Fame Symposium.Learn more at: www.nflalumnihealth.org ###

