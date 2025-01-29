NFL Alumni Health, Tulane University, and New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) Partner for Super Week LIX

Register Here

Huddle for Health and Innovation in Health Symposiums, Promote Holistic Health and Cutting-Edge Solutions During Super Bowl Week

As NFL Alumni and community leaders, we have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on health and wellness in the places we call home.” — Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association

NEW ORLEANS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting collaboration during Super Bowl Week LIX, the NFL Alumni Association, through its health-focused initiative NFL Alumni Health , is partnering with Tulane School of Medicine, the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) and the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine to host two impactful events focused on advancing health and wellness. These events, taking place on February 4 and February 5, 2025, will bring together former NFL players, medical professionals, and health advocates to promote holistic health, tackle health challenges, and highlight innovative solutions.Huddle for Health Symposium – February 4, 2025Kicking off the events, the Huddle for Health Symposium on Tuesday, February 4 at Tulane University will gather former NFL players, medical professionals, and experts to discuss vital health topics including mental wellness, chronic disease management, and sports medicine. Aimed at both alumni players and the broader community, the symposium emphasizes the mission of “Caring for Kids, Caring for Our Community, and Caring for Our Own.” Building on the success of last year's inaugural symposium, the event will spotlight pressing health issues faced by former athletes, such as cardiovascular disease, chronic pain, and mental health challenges. In particular, studies show the following trends within the NFL Alumni community:• Cardiovascular Disease: 89.8% hypertension rate among former NFL players (Source: American College of Cardiology, ACC, 2024)• Chronic Pain: Nearly 80% of retired players report chronic pain (Source: National Institutes of Health, NIH, 2023)• Mental Health: Former players are twice as likely to suffer from depression or anxiety compared to the general population (Source: Journal of the American Medical Association, JAMA, 2017)Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association, stated: “As NFL Alumni and community leaders, we have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on health and wellness in the places we call home.” The events will feature expert-led panels, personal stories of resilience, and presentations on youth mental health, sports safety, and the latest advancements in medical care.EVENT DETAILS – February 4, 2025:• Time: 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM CST, with reception to follow.• Location: Tulane University, Downtown Campus (Tidewater Building), 1440 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70112• Who: Hosted by Sage Steele, featuring former NFL players Kyle Richardson, Rolf Benirschke, and Billy Davis, along with health experts discussing mental health, chronic disease, women's health, and rare diseases.• Partners: Supported by Tulane University, DEA, J&B Medical, Pacira, Datavault, and other health organizations.MEDIA RESOURCES:For interviews, press passes, or additional information, contact Emily Caniglia at emily.caniglia@nflalumni.org.About NFL Alumni HealthNFL Alumni Health provides resources and support to improve health outcomes for former NFL players and the broader community. Through initiatives like the Huddle for Health Symposium and partnerships with leading health organizations, NFL Alumni Health aims to promote wellness, raise awareness about health issues, and empower individuals to make proactive health choices.About Tulane UniversityFounded with a mission to combat infectious disease, Tulane University is a leader in research, education, and innovation. Located in the heart of New Orleans, Tulane thrives as a hub of collaboration, discovery, and groundbreaking advancements in science and medicine.About The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC)NOBIC is an innovation hub that supports the development of life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare startups. NOBIC fosters collaboration between entrepreneurs, researchers, and medical professionals to bring innovative solutions to the market, making a significant impact on the future of healthcare and health technology.For more information, visit www.nflalumnihealth.org ###

