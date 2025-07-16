Second Wings and Samie Law Firm Launch Partnership to Support PT and USA Entrepreneurs on Their Global Journeys

Second Wings and Samie Law Firm announce a strategic partnership that will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in both Portugal and the United States.

At Second Wings, we work with entrepreneurs who are ready to go further. This partnership means they no longer have to navigate the U.S. alone.” — Fernando Fraga, CEO of Second Wings.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Wings , a Portugal-based consultancy dedicated to international expansion, and Samie Law Firm , a U.S. immigration law firm focused on business-driven immigration, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in both Portugal and the United States.Through this collaboration, Samie Law Firm becomes an official representative of Second Wings in the United States, helping Portuguese entrepreneurs access the U.S. market with expert strategic advisory and legal support, particularly through visa categories like the E-2, O-1, and L-1. At the same time, Second Wings will represent Samie Law Firm in Portugal, offering American entrepreneurs a reliable entry point into the European ecosystem.This partnership is about building bridges between entrepreneurial communities, making it easier for founders, business owners and investors from both countries to scale internationally — with confidence, strategy, and local expertise on each side.Key benefits of the partnership include:-Portuguese entrepreneurs gaining access to trusted legal, advisory and soft-landing support in the U.S., making their expansion smoother, faster and safer.-American entrepreneurs finding in Portugal a strategic base to access Europe, supported by a local team that understands both the market and the immigration pathways.- A shared mission to reduce barriers and simplify the path to international growth for ambitious business leaders.“At Second Wings, we work with entrepreneurs who are ready to go further. This partnership means they no longer have to navigate the U.S. alone,” said Fernando Fraga, CEO of Second Wings. “Samie Law Firm shares our belief that global expansion should be human, strategic, and achievable.”“Every entrepreneur needs the right allies,” added Samie Law, Managing Attorney. “With Second Wings, we’re giving founders in the U.S. and Portugal the clarity and support they need to take their business across borders — and succeed.”This partnership is a powerful step toward a more connected entrepreneurial world — where ideas, investment and ambition can move freely between Portugal and the United States.Contact Information:📩 info@2ndwings.com | info@samielawfirm.comSecond Wings is a consultancy based in Portugal that supports entrepreneurs, startups and investors in expanding internationally. It provides strategic guidance on business development, internationalization, and visa processes, helping founders grow their projects with confidence and local insight.Samie Law Firm is a U.S. immigration law firm that guides entrepreneurs, founders and business talent through strategic visa and green card pathways. With a focus on business-driven immigration, the firm supports international clients looking to establish or expand their presence in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.