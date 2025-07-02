Moinho do Zorrão reopens as a charming rural accommodation in the heart of Serra da Estrela

Outside River mill

MANTEIGAS, PORTUGAL, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moinho do Zorrão , one of the oldest watermills in Portugal with historical records dating back to 1514, has officially reopened as a local accommodation, following a careful restoration that blends historical authenticity with natural beauty and modern comfort.Located on the banks of the Zêzere River, just five minutes from the centre of Manteigas, this centuries-old mill has been transformed into a unique nature tourism retreat featuring three independent accommodation units — Casa do Moleiro (studio), Casa das Mós (1-bedroom), and Casa do Celeiro (studio). Each unit combines modern comfort with preserved elements of the original structure, including the traditional millstones, which have been repurposed as decorative and functional features.The property spans three hectares of private forest, offering guests a peaceful and immersive experience in nature. Highlights include walking trails, quiet resting spots by the river, shaded areas beneath century-old chestnut trees, and a natural tunnel of vegetation — informally known as the Tunnel of Love — which forms a magical green path during certain times of the year. In autumn, guests are invited to take part in the chestnut harvest, further deepening their connection to the land and its traditions.The restoration was led by Falésias Eloquentes, Lda., with the mission of recovering a site of historical and architectural value while creating a space for sustainable and authentic tourism that celebrates the rural identity of Serra da Estrela.For more information or bookings, visit: www.moinhodozorrao.pt For complete photo gallery, visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bsjoZpuQwsX32iO1NTAGLXURX6VQ3sCV?usp=sharing Press Contact:Falésias Eloquentes, Lda.VAT: 516781600Email: info@moinhodozorrao.ptPhone: (+351) 931 100 225

