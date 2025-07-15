Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours after Walking Away from Francisquito Conservation Camp

SAUGUS – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced that an incarcerated person who walked away from Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on July 15, 2025, was apprehended a few hours later.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Adrian Gonzalez had walked away from the conservation camp. An emergency count of the facility was conducted immediately, confirming Gonzalez was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement were notified and assisted in the search.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety Special Agents, with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended Gonzalez at approximately 1:00 p.m. in a steep canyon southwest of the conservation camp’s location without incident.

Gonzalez will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Gonzalez was most recently received from Monterey County on February 26, 2024. He was sentenced to 11 years, eight months for carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer causing serious bodily injury, and driving under the influence / great bodily injury / two or more priors. He has been housed at Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County since August 21, 2024.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Adrian R. Gonzalez