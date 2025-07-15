Witch Doctor Tackle Partners with Hobbyist Fishing to Launch Rod Masterclass

Witch Doctor Tackle Episode 1: Rod Action, Power, & Basics

FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serious anglers now have a new go-to source for cutting through industry jargon and understanding how fishing rods actually work. Rod Masterclass, a new educational video series from Hobbyist Fishing and Witch Doctor Tackle , is now live on YouTube with Episode 1: Rod Power, Action, & Basics.Designed to empower anglers of all skill levels, Rod Masterclass pulls back the curtain on rod design with unfiltered, hands-on content. The series skips the sales pitch and dives into what matters, how materials, components, and build decisions affect real-world performance.“There’s no such thing as the best fishing rod, only the right rod for the job,” said Adam Trieschmann of Witch Doctor Tackle. “This series is about helping anglers make smarter decisions before they buy.”Each episode includes:Straight Talk: No fluff, just practical explanations from rod-building experts.Application-Based Insights: Learn how power, action, material, components, and length impact your fishing.Guest Experts: Featuring anglers like Bassmaster Elite pro Cole Sands, who share what works under pressure.Live Fishing Segments: Real-world fishing footage shows theory in action.“Rod Masterclass isn’t just content, it’s a community,” said Alexander, owner of Hobbyist Fishing. “We’re building something for the anglers who want answers, not hype.”Watch Now:Episode 1 is streaming now on Hobbyist Fishing’s YouTube Channel . Viewers are encouraged to subscribe, ask questions in the comments, and join the conversation. Future episodes will be shaped by viewer input.New episodes drop every Wednesday. Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don’t miss out.

