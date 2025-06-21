Kenny Sloan Takes the Win at Truman Lake BFL, Presented by Witch Doctor Tackle

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event Presented By Witch Doctor Tackle

Kenny Sloan wins tough BFL event on Truman Lake as Witch Doctor Tackle backs anglers battling high water, heavy pressure, and serious fish

WARSAW, MO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truman Lake challenged even the most seasoned anglers this past weekend, but Missouri’s Kenny Sloan stayed steady, bringing a five-fish limit to the scales weighing 17 pounds, 12 ounces. His win at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) event, presented by Witch Doctor Tackle , marks another standout moment in a season defined by high water, high pressure, and high performance.Navigating Tough Conditions with Time-Tested TacticsWith water levels nearly nine feet above normal and intense fishing pressure across the lake, many anglers had to make constant adjustments. Sloan returned to familiar territory, targeting shallow cover in the Grand River arm with Texas-rigged soft plastics, a decision rooted in years of experience on Truman.Supporting Serious Anglers, One Event at a TimeAs presenting sponsor, Witch Doctor Tackle continues to support competitive bass fishing at every level, from grassroots leagues to national circuits. Events like the BFL exemplify the brand’s mission: to champion anglers who demand more from their gear and the sport.While Sloan didn’t rely on Witch Doctor rods during his win, the challenging conditions at Truman highlighted exactly why purpose-driven rod design matters. Heavy cover, subtle bites, and pressured fish call for high-performance fishing rods built with precision, durability, and unmatched sensitivity.Eyes on Lake of the Ozarks and BeyondThe next time these anglers will be here is for the Lake of the Ozarks event, September 13–14. It’s an opportunity for anglers to lock in their place for the BFL Regionals this fall.And as the season builds toward its biggest moments, Witch Doctor Tackle will be supporting the journey and proving why the best bass fishing rods start with the right foundation.About Witch Doctor TackleWitch Doctor Tackle’s commitment to the sport goes beyond a simple name on a banner. The brand’s commitment to application-specific rod development gives anglers the tools they need when conditions change fast. Whether it’s flipping in heavy mat and controlling big bass in cover to finesse fishing for the lightest of bites in deep water, Witch Doctor Tackle Rods are built for real-world conditions.With their growing presence across the Major League Fishing circuits, Witch Doctor Tackle supports anglers at every level with tournament-grade rods engineered for the toughest environments.Each rod undergoes extensive testing because the company knows performance isn't just about specs on paper, it's about giving anglers the tools they need to catch more fish.Follow Witch Doctor Tackle throughout the season as they continue to support passionate anglers across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.