Scalise Highlights Real World Impact of the OBBB

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), Congressman Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla.), and Rep. Patronis' constituent, Frank Patti Jr., to discuss the One Big Beautiful Bill’s impact on real Americans. Leader Scalise touted the wins in the OBBB, highlighting air traffic control reform, school choice, and no tax on overtime.

“We are not done innovating, and we're not done winning. We are just getting started. This House majority keeps delivering for the American people. I know nobody in this room did, but there were some who doubted whether we could pull off passing the One Big Beautiful Bill. There were days when maybe more members than we could lose were out there, saying maybe they might not vote for the bill. But this leadership team, led by our Speaker and especially led by our coach, you think about Donald Trump and the work that he's done to get this country back on track. Donald Trump was all in on making sure that the One Big Beautiful Bill passed. He made phone calls that he needed to make. He was directly involved in helping usher that bill to his desk. And then we were all there for that great signing on July Fourth in the White House to celebrate what's going to be a great American comeback story to get this country back on track.”

On the OBBB’s impact on hardworking Americans:

“It's great to welcome the Pattys here. Great family business, multi-generational business. Almost 100 years. I'll come see you all if [Rep. Jimmy] Patronis will have me for the 100-year celebration of what is part of the American Dream. What they describe – come to this country legally. Let's help start a business. We've got to figure out how to make ends meet. So let's meet demands and help in our community. And then as that demand was met, they found other needs, and they grew into a maritime company, and they just keep serving the great community of Pensacola and creating jobs.

“This bill delivers for so many working families in America. If you just spent all your days listening to the lies told by the Democrats, you would be living in a parallel universe because they're rooting against the success of this bill, which means they're rooting against the success of working families across America. The good news is we, as House Republicans, focus on how to deliver wins for the families who have been struggling because of those failed Democrat policies, because of what the far-left has done to increase inflation, increased interest rates, make it harder for the waiter or waitress to get by working two shifts at a diner. Well, now they don't have to pay tax on tips. As Democrats are lying about billionaires, what they actually did was vote against those waiters and waitresses. They voted against those shift workers at the Patty shipyard who are working overtime and are wondering how much time they're spending away from their family, and they have to pay so much in taxes. Well, now they won't anymore. They're going to have $1,700 more every year in their pockets to go and maybe take a family vacation, to put away for their college, for their kids.”

On combating Democrats’ lies:

“Every Democrat voted against that. How are they going to reconcile that when they fan across America? And I know [Rep.] Hakeem [Jeffries] has taken this traveling roadshow around the country to try to keep lying about the bill. The problem is he is flying in the face of Americans who know how good this bill is going to be for them. As he's lying about billionaires, every senior citizen who gets a benefit from this bill is saying, ‘Wait a minute, why'd you vote against a $6,000 deduction for me?’ That's what every Democrat did. We're talking about the wins in this bill that a lot of people don't know about. We, of course, know about lower rates for everybody. Every Democrat voted to raise rates on everybody. I'm curious to see, as they're traveling around the country, will they answer the question, will [Rep.] Hakeem [Jeffries] and all of his friends pay the higher tax rate that they voted to impose on every American family? They actually did that. They voted to raise every American's taxes. But now that the bill's passed, are they going to be hypocritical and take the lower rate? Or they can actually send more money in. They believe in taking more of your money, but they can send in more of their money. Will they do that and pay that higher rate that they voted to impose on everybody? I think probably not, but it's a fair question to ask.”

On air traffic control reform and school choice wins in the OBBB:

“In the meantime, all of those families who are going to benefit. An air traffic control system, as Congressman Patronis just talked about, we saw the floppy disks are running airports like LaGuardia – floppy disk drives. I'm a computer science major. I learned in the '80s how to program a computer on floppy disks. We got rid of the floppy disks in the '90s. They're still running airports off that old technology. President Trump and Sean Duffy, who are doing such a great job, said, ‘We're not going to look the other way like Biden did and [Pete] Buttigieg did for four years.’ We're going to modernize this great system so that when people get on an airplane, they have the confidence that the air traffic control system at their airport and the airport they're going to land at are now run off of modern 21st-century technology, not 1980s technology.

“You think about school choice. First time ever, the federal government passed a school choice bill to give families an option now. It's available to every state. States have the ability to opt in. Gavin Newsom likes attacking people who go visit his state. He likes attacking the millions of people who leave his state because he's such a failed leader. I'm wondering, is Gavin Newsom going to stand in front of the schoolhouse steps and deny the ability for every low-income family in the State of California, the ability to send their kid to the school of their choice if the local school is failing those kids? That's a dilemma now that people like Gavin Newsom will have to face. Will he bow to the teachers unions and tell those low-income families ‘no your kids got to stay in a failing school’, or will he take advantage of the great opportunity presented in this One Big Beautiful Bill to allow those low-income families to send their kids to any school to have the opportunity to seek the American Dream like every kid in this country deserves. That's in this bill, President Trump's Golden Dome, so many other great things. But we're going to keep talking about it.”

On Republicans delivering on the House floor this week:

“We're going to pass great digital currency legislation this week to continue modernizing our laws to keep up with the technology of today. We're going to pass the DOD Appropriations Bill this week to make sure that our men and women in uniform at all those great military bases that are in Congressmen Patronis’ and so many other districts will be able to have the ability to keep up, to keep recruiting, to keep being the best and brightest and strongest fighting force in the world. That's what we're going to do this week.

“We're going to keep delivering. We're going to keep fighting for those families who have been left behind for way too long. Those days are no longer – President Trump is in the White House. Republicans are running Congress. We're getting things done and we're delivering results for hardworking families. And the man who never allows failure, who has said, ‘No, we are not going to accept, even when the numbers don't look right, we're going to figure out a way to get it done’ and we got it done because we've got a strong, bold leader as our Speaker, Mike Johnson.”

