TravelAbility Launches Inaugural Film Festival Showcasing the Future of Accessible Travel Storytelling

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility is proud to announce the launch of its First Annual TravelAbility Film Festival, a dynamic new showcase celebrating excellence in accessible travel video storytelling.

Premiering at the 2025 TravelAbility Summit (October 13–15 at Sunriver Resort in Central Oregon), the festival will spotlight short videos that explore accessibility with originality, purpose, and impact. From lived experiences to destination campaigns, the Film Festival honors the creators, brands, and advocates who are reshaping how accessible travel is seen and shared.

Accessible storytelling is already happening—in destination marketing videos, social media reels, behind-the-scenes tours, and firsthand accounts from travelers with disabilities. This festival is a chance to bring those stories together and celebrate the meaningful work happening across the industry.

Submissions are now open in three categories:

• Destination Marketing Organizations

• Attractions, Hotels & Restaurants

• Content Creators & Influencers

Each entry must be submitted as an MP4 video no longer than 5 minutes, with participants limited to one category per submission.

Submissions will be accepted through August 15, 2025, or until the limit of 75 entries is reached. Learn more and submit your video here.

Finalist videos will be screened live during a special session at the TravelAbility Summit in front of travel professionals, destination marketers, and accessibility leaders. A diverse jury comprised of filmmakers, disabled travelers, and inclusive marketing experts will evaluate submissions. The top three videos in each category will be recognized, and one standout will be awarded Best in Festival.

“Our goal with this festival is to amplify the voices and visual storytelling of those leading the way in accessible travel,” said Jake Steinman, Founder of TravelAbility. “We’re excited to honor creativity, inclusivity, and innovation in ways that inspire the entire travel industry.”

