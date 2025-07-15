The Book of Light by Curly Raphino Set to Ignite a Global Spiritual Awakening – Pre-Orders Open July 3, 2025

A revelation the world wasn’t ready for - until now. The truth is written. Will you dare to read it?

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every generation has its messenger. For this generation, that voice may be Curly Raphino, spiritually renamed Akiel, meaning The Wisdom of God—a man who claims he was visited by the Archangel Gabriel and entrusted with a divine message for all of humanity.What began as a personal transformation has now become a modern-day manifesto of divine truth in a divided world.That message is now a book:The Book of Light: Volume One – Chronology, opening for pre-order on July 15, 2025.Spanning over 650 pages, this scripture-backed revelation merges the biblical, the Quranic, the mystical, and the supernatural into one cohesive narrative. From ancient angels and hidden prophecies to the misunderstood magic of God Himself, this work is not for the faint of heart—but for those ready to awaken, question, and rise.“I didn’t choose this. I was chosen for this,” says Akiel, who worked for over two decades in the healing arts before a divine, telepathic visitation from Gabriel changed everything. “I heard the voice. I felt the presence. I was told to write—and I did.”Readers will embark on a spiritual journey that bridges the Hebrew Bible and the Quran, challenges centuries of religious interpretation, and unveils truths many believe have been deliberately kept from humanity.A Revelation for Our TimeAkiel’s voice is raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic. The Book of Light doesn’t ask for permission—it demands attention. Early readers are calling it “a spiritual cipherbreaker” and “the most radical religious work of the decade.”But for Akiel, the mission is clear:“This book isn’t here to entertain. It’s here to wake you up.”Whether you're a believer seeking deeper meaning, a skeptic searching for truth, or someone caught between faiths—The Book of Light was written for you.PRE-ORDERS BEGIN JULY 15, 2025Available on Amazon and all major platforms.Follow the journey. Embrace the shift.Secure your copy before the rest of the world awakens.

