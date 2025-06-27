Roxana Jaffer Releases Two Global Titles: A Parallel World & TRI Winner Why I Did Not Die

Author Roxana proudly showcases her books A Parallel World and Why I Did Not Die with a warm smile.

JUMEIRA 2, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Humanitarian & Business Leader Roxana Jaffer Publishes Two Transformative New Titles — A Parallel World and TRI Award-Winner Why I Did Not Die — Now Available WorldwideRoxana Jaffer, a globally recognized author, humanitarian, and corporate leader, has launched two deeply moving literary works: A Parallel World and Why I Did Not Die. Both titles are now available globally in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats across platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Booktopia, Kobo, Apple Books, Bookshop.org, Scribd, Walmart, and more.These new releases mark a significant milestone in Roxana’s creative journey, blending poetic introspection with authentic, lived experiences, each carrying a profound message of hope and transformation.________________________________________🌟 A Parallel WorldA Parallel World is a hauntingly beautiful anthology of poems and reflective narratives that delve into the emotional and spiritual dimensions of human existence. Through odes, allegories, epics, and soliloquies, Roxana invites readers into a realm of reflection, guiding them through themes of love, loss, surrender, resilience, and the soul’s search for meaning.Inspired by poetic giants such as Shakespeare, Keats, Wilde, Rumi, and Kabir, her writing offers an elegant synthesis of intellect and spirituality, inviting readers to find solace and insight within their own journeys.________________________________________💫 Why I Did Not DieWhy I Did Not Die is a powerful, award-winning memoir chronicling eight near-death experiences that irrevocably reshaped Roxana’s life.• The book won the Rise Insight (TRI) Literary Award 2025 in recognition of its emotional depth and transformative storytellingroxanajaffer.com+7facebook.com+7linkedin.com+7instagram.com+5linkedin.com+5booktopia.com.au+5.• Each near-death episode becomes a moment of awakening, guiding Roxana toward a deeper understanding of faith, gratitude, and purpose.• The memoir concludes every chapter with “quoted takeaways”, insightful reflections designed to help readers embrace mindful living and resilience.• It also includes a thoughtful exploration of adoption and familial identity, making it both relatable and emotionally resonant.________________________________________🎖️ About the AuthorBeyond her literary achievements, Roxana Jaffer is an award-winning humanitarian and business leader. She holds:• A Finance degree and an MBA in Leadership• Executive training from Harvard Business School• Honors including the Most Influential Women Leader Award in UAE austinmacauley.ae+2booktopia.com.au+2amazon.com+2amazon.com+3roxanajaffer.com+3austinmacauley.ae+3• CEO of Sovereign Hotels (UAE), where she has championed social responsibility for years• A collaborator with the UN World Food Programme, supporting over 500,000 undernourished children• Founder of “abc: an adventure for building human capital,” helping 70% of youth recipients find meaningful employment, amazon.com+2austinmacauley.ae+2booktopia.com.au+2booktopia.com.au+1amazon.com+1Her dual role as author and changemaker brings a rare depth of insight, empathy, and authenticity to her writing.________________________________________📚 Now Available WorldwideBoth A Parallel World and Why I Did Not Die are available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through these global retailers:• Amazon• Barnes & Noble• Waterstones• Booktopia• Bookshop.org• Kobo• Apple Books• Scribd• Walmart________________________________________🕊️ Final ThoughtRoxana Jaffer’s literary contributions are more than stories they are soulful invitations toward self-discovery. A Parallel World provides reflective pauses of poetic grace; Why I Did Not Die offers a roadmap to resilience and meaning. Together, they offer a compelling exploration of life’s darkest moments and the light that emerges through perseverance.________________________________________Media Contact:Roxana JafferHIRE A GHOSTWRITERinfo@hireaghostwriter.co.uk+1 (409) 9043404 (USA)

