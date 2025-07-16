Submit Release
MEC Nontobeko Vilakazi conducts outreach programme in Platfontein and engages residents, 15 Jul

The Northern Cape MEC for Social Development, Honourable Ms Nontobeko Vilakazi, will on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, lead a high-impact Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) in Platfontein, under the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality.

ICROP is a flagship initiative of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) to bring government and social services directly to communities, especially those in remote, rural, and historically marginalised areas, thereby reducing travel and related costs for residents.

Platfontein is among the most vulnerable communities in the Northern Cape, grappling with entrenched social challenges such as unemployment, teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, substance abuse, child neglect, and poverty.

This ICROP will provide a platform for direct engagement between the community, MEC Vilakazi, various government departments, and other key stakeholders. The objective is to develop immediate and long-term sustainable responses to social challenges, strengthen service delivery, and restore dignity and opportunity for the residents.

On the day, a wide range of government departments and partners will deliver on-site services, including social grant applications, assistance with birth and identity documents, support for victims of gender-based violence and substance abuse, health screenings, youth and community development, social casework and referrals, and more.

Members of the media are cordially invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 15 July 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: !Xun Alfa Gemeente Church, Platfontein

Enquiries:
Ms. Amanda Penxa
Media Liaison Officer for MEC of Social Development
Cell: 076 390 8486
E-mail: apenxa@gmail.com

Mr. Lungelo Mkamba
Senior Manager: Communication & Marketing
SASSA Northern Cape Region
Cell: 079 190 5059
E-mail: Lungelomk@sassa.gov.za

