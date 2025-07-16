Submit Release
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on State Security Agency Dept budget vote, 15 Jul

Minister in the Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will host a post-budget vote media briefing on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

The Minister will release the National Security Strategy at the media briefing following the 2025 SSA Budget Vote Debate to the National Assembly.

The briefing details are as follows: 
Date: Tuesday, 15 July 2025
Time: 13h30
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

The media briefing will be streamed live on the following government platforms and channels:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
X: www.x.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquiries: 
William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 714

