OSCE Secretary General Concludes Official Visit to Rome

OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu has concluded his first official visit to Rome, where he participated in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and held a series of high-level bilateral meetings. These included discussions with Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, as well as Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See.

The Secretary General also met with U.S. Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg, and Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

Throughout his meetings, Secretary General Sinirlioğlu emphasized the urgent need to bring an end to the war in Ukraine and underscored the importance of sustained international efforts in this regard. He reaffirmed the role of the OSCE as a unique platform for diplomatic dialogue on security issues and called for renewed engagement to resolve pressing issues.

In particular, he highlighted the continued detention of three OSCE officials—Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov—who have now been held for over three years.