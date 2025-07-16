Evidence of human rights violations in Ukraine increases amid escalating attacks by Russian armed forces, OSCE human rights office says

WARSAW, 15 July 2025 – Intensified attacks on Ukrainian cities by the Russian Federation continue to result in a sharp increase in civilian casualties, while the systematic torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war persists and a growing number of Ukrainians are being prosecuted by Russian authorities on fabricated charges, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today in a new report.

“The ongoing barrage of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine is inflicting untold human suffering and is in clear violation of international law. We deplore this development and reiterate the fundamental obligation of all parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian and human rights norms and principles,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “We will continue our monitoring work to contribute to accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims.”

This seventh report on violations of international law is based on the testimonies of 90 witnesses and survivors interviewed by ODIHR, as well as open-source monitoring and information submitted by the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and civil society. It builds on the Office’s previous findings, collected since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. To date, ODIHR has carried out more than 600 interviews as part of its monitoring.

Over the last six months, the Russian Federation has continued its use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas. Verified civilian casualties in government-controlled areas of Ukraine during this period were over 50% higher than during the same period in 2024. While the scale and intensity differ, the report also notes that Ukrainian forces have carried out strikes in densely populated, Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. All such actions must be assessed under international humanitarian law, which prohibits indiscriminate attacks and requires the protection of civilian population.

The report also highlights a significant increase in fabricated trials of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war (POWs) by the Russian authorities. The right of POWs and civilians to a fair trial is explicitly guaranteed under the Geneva Conventions.

The report presents new findings on arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances, carried out by the Russian authorities against Ukrainian civilians. It also documents the continued widespread and systematic use of torture by Russian authorities against Ukrainian detainees, both civilians and POWs. In addition, ODIHR received a number of testimonies of conflict-related sexual violence perpetrated against both women and men.

ODIHR calls on all parties to the conflict to act in full compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law as well as with their OSCE commitments, which include the absolute prohibition of torture, the obligation to protect civilians, and the requirement to ensure fair trial guarantees.