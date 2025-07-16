New mandates for members of the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration

Several participating States have renewed and updated their national appointments to the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration, following the expiry of previous mandates.

Albania, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg and Poland have made new appointments and renewed mandates for their members to the Court, in line with the Convention on Conciliation and Arbitration within the OSCE.

Under the Convention, each State party appoints two conciliators, one arbitrator and one alternate arbitrator for a six-year term. These individuals form part of the Court, a mechanism designed to support the peaceful resolution of disputes between States parties through conciliation and arbitration.

Appointed members may be selected by parties to a dispute to serve on a conciliation commission or arbitral tribunal. They serve in their personal capacity, exercising full independence and impartiality in fulfilling their functions.

Mandated members also engage in the Court’s internal elections, as possible candidates and voters. The next election of the next President and Bureau members is scheduled for September 2025.

The regularly updated register of appointed conciliators, arbitrators and their alternates is available here.