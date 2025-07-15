Youth Operator Injured in Dirt Bike Crash
CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Nicholas Masucci
603-271-3361
603-744-5470
July 15, 2025
Wentworth, NH – At approximately 12:45 p.m. on July 14, 2025, Conservation Officers were notified of a dirt bike crash involving a juvenile in the town of Wentworth. Wentworth, Rumney, and Plymouth EMS responded to the Wentworth Rail Trail near East Side Drive to provide aid. It was determined that the youth operator fell over the handle bars while applying too much pressure to the front brake of the dirt bike. It was reported that the youth was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and received minor injuries. The youth was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Inexperience is determined to be the primary cause of the crash.
No further information is available at this time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.