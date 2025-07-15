Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,788 in the last 365 days.

Youth Operator Injured in Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Nicholas Masucci
603-271-3361
603-744-5470
July 15, 2025

Wentworth, NH – At approximately 12:45 p.m. on July 14, 2025, Conservation Officers were notified of a dirt bike crash involving a juvenile in the town of Wentworth. Wentworth, Rumney, and Plymouth EMS responded to the Wentworth Rail Trail near East Side Drive to provide aid. It was determined that the youth operator fell over the handle bars while applying too much pressure to the front brake of the dirt bike. It was reported that the youth was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and received minor injuries. The youth was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Inexperience is determined to be the primary cause of the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Youth Operator Injured in Dirt Bike Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more