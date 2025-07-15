Recognizing Excellence: AAFCS Announces 2025 Award Honorees

AAFCS Logo

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Leader Award , Jewell L. Taylor Fellowship, and Jewell L. Taylor Scholarship. These prestigious recognitions celebrate excellence, service, and leadership within the family and consumer sciences (FCS) profession.2025 AAFCS Leader Award RecipientsEstablished during AAFCS’s 75th Anniversary in 1984, the Leader Award honors professionals who have made significant contributions to the field through their active involvement with AAFCS. This year’s recipients—Catherine Lader, Dr. Mia Russell, and Dr. Karleah Harris—were recognized at the 2025 AAFCS Annual Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 27, 2025.Catherine Lader (Wisconsin) is a dedicated FCS leader, former educator, state supervisor, and past president of Wisconsin FCS Educators. She has hosted 16 fundraisers for nonprofit organizations and remains a passionate advocate for the field.Dr. Mia Russell (Maryland) is committed to service, currently serving on the WSSC Federal Credit Union Foundation Board and previously on the AAFCS Board of Directors. Her academic and professional work centers on financial and work-related well-being across diverse populations.Dr. Karleah Harris (Arkansas) is known for her dedication to teaching, research, and community engagement. She has worked across college campuses and local communities to support PreK–12 students, educators, and families—particularly grandparents raising grandchildren.2025 Jewell L. Taylor Fellowship and Scholarship RecipientsThe Jewell L. Taylor Fellowship and Jewell L. Taylor Scholarship were established through the generous bequest of Jewell L. Taylor, an FCS professional of over 50 years, who remained committed to advancing the profession throughout her lifetime.Kimberly Mitchell, recipient of the Jewell L. Taylor Fellowship, is pursuing her doctorate at the University of West Alabama, focusing on the FCS teacher shortage and its effects on rural students. With 28 years of experience in FCS education, Kimberly was also the first in her family to attend college.Marissa Cheslock, recipient of the Jewell L. Taylor Scholarship, is a fourth-year Fashion Design major with a Marketing minor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning. Passionate about human-centered design, Marissa aims to create lasting and impactful solutions through her work.Honoring Excellence in FCSThrough its robust awards program, AAFCS continues its mission of honoring influential FCS professionals and students who elevate the profession and empower individuals, families, and communities.To learn more about each recipient and the AAFCS Awards Program, visit: https://aafcs.org/resources/awards-and-grants

