Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Delivers $1.54M in Grants to Saskatchewan Communities

July 14, 2025

62 new projects will improve traffic and pedestrian safety

Flashing pedestrian crossing signs in Estevan, a crosswalk in Lampman and streetlights on the Red Earth Cree Nation are among the road safety enhancements that will be delivered using funding provided in the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund's latest round of grants.

Sixty-two projects in 61 Saskatchewan communities will receive grants, totalling nearly $1.54 million. Grants in this round range from $853 to $100,000.

"The Government of Saskatchewan and SGI are committed to delivering safer roads for everyone in Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for SGI Jeremy Harrison said. "This $1.5 million in provincial grants will enable 61 municipalities and First Nations throughout our province to deliver enhancements to traffic safety in their communities."

The full list of approved projects and grant amounts can be found on SGI's website.

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grants are awarded to communities twice a year, using proceeds from photo speed enforcement. A total of $14.55 million has been awarded to 918 projects in Saskatchewan since the program was established in 2019.

Eligible projects must focus on one or more of these traffic safety priorities: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, occupant protection, intersection safety, aggressive driving, vulnerable road users or medically-at-risk drivers.

Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways and SGI.

Applications are now being accepted for the next round of funding. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2025. For more information and for the full list of approved projects, visit SGI's website: https://sgi.sk.ca/community-grants-programs.

