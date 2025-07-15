Innovation Saskatchewan Issues RFP for R+T Parks Master Plan Development

CANADA, July 15 - Released on July 15, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) to support the development of two Master Plans for its Research and Technology (R+T) Parks in Regina and Saskatoon.

The Master Plans will shape the long-term vision for the R+T Parks, positioning Saskatchewan as a hub for innovation and economic growth.

"Our Research and Technology Parks are dynamic, collaborative communities designed to support the growth of tech and research companies in Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "We are proud to advance this work and ensure the R+T Parks help researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and investors succeed."

The Master Plans will aim to achieve the following:

Expand capacity for high-demand, specialized innovation spaces

Support the shift toward more flexible, modern work environments

Align development with government priorities

Strengthen collaboration with industry and the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Each R+T Park will have its own Master Plan tailored to its strengths, partnerships and governance structures. Together, they will form a unified framework to guide park development over the next 25 years, identifying opportunities to modernize infrastructure, optimize land use and align with Innovation Saskatchewan priority areas: agriculture, life sciences, energy, mining and critical minerals and information and communications technology.

"The R+T Parks have helped build a vibrant innovation community in Saskatchewan," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "With momentum growing, now is the time to evolve our parks into globally competitive, future-ready centres of excellence."

Established in 1977 (Saskatoon) and 1998 (Regina), the R+T Parks span 1.8 million square feet across 26 buildings and host more than 150 tenant companies, employing over 3,700 people. With a focus on growing ideas and scaling companies, both R+T Park locations offer lab spaces, offices, greenhouses and numerous other resources to support research and testing.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information and can be found at www.sasktenders.ca.

The submission deadline is 2:00 p.m. Aug. 19, 2025.

-30-

For more information, contact: