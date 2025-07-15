NDSC Applauds Former Officials Urging Congress to Stop Dismantling of Education Department and IDEA Block Granting

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) commends the former Presidential appointees responsible for the implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) under Republican and Democratic administrations for their letter calling on Congress not to allow the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to be dismantled, or move offices within ED to other departments, and to protect the law that requires ED to oversee all education programs. This NDSC brief explains the dire consequences of eliminating ED for students, educators, and the future of our education system, and especially students with disabilities. Stopping the dismantling of ED is an urgent matter given the Supreme Court decision yesterday that allows the Administration to fire over 1,000 ED employees pending other courts’ decisions. NDSC opposes any proposals to dismantle the Department, scatter it among other federal agencies, or block grant IDEA.The former officials also call on Congress to reject the Administration proposal to block grant IDEA funding. The Administration requested Congress to consolidate funding for preschool children with disabilities, the national technical assistance centers, and parent resource centers into a block grant that would go directly to states with no federal oversight and states would be free to use the funds for other purposes – contrary to current law. As noted in the letter, the Administration proposal dismantles the federal infrastructure that supports innovation, capacity building, and full access across states and undercuts IDEA’s commitment to early childhood education for children with disabilities.Stephanie Smith Lee, NDSC Policy & Advocacy Director, is the former Director of the Office of Special Education Programs who organized the letter from former officials. Ms. Lee said, “For over 50 years we have had strong bipartisan support for children with disabilities and have made great progress. Gutting the U.S. Department of Education staff and funding, and block granting IDEA, would be a grave disservice to children with disabilities and their families. It is time to stop the purge of employees and work together to improve education for all students.”NDSC Executive Director Jim Hudson stated, “NDSC recognizes that a strong Department of Education is essential for students with Down syndrome and other disabilities. We urge Congress to stop the firing of critically important ED employees, reject the proposal to scatter the Department’s offices across multiple federal agencies which would make it harder to coordinate efforts between programs that serve students with disabilities, and reject any proposal to block grant IDEA funds and programs.”About the National Down Syndrome CongressThe National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. Founded in 1973, the NDSC is a leading national resource of support and information for anyone touched by or seeking to learn about Down syndrome, from the moment of a prenatal diagnosis through adulthood. The purpose of the NDSC is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome and their families through advocacy, public awareness, and information, empowering individuals and families from all demographic backgrounds and reshaping the way people understand and experience Down syndrome. The National Down Syndrome Congress is dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome.For more information on the NDSC, check out our website or follow us on social media.

