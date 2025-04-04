Runner Embarks on 260-Mile Journey from NYC to DC to Support Down Syndrome Advocacy at National Down Syndrome Congress

Sibling runs from NYC to Washington, DC, to raise funds for NDSC to meet with lawmakers to advocate for policies that support individuals with Down syndrome.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an extraordinary feat of endurance and love, New York resident Jack Bowerman will run from New York City to Washington, DC, splitting the 260 miles with his father to raise funds and awareness for a critical cause: ensuring people with Down syndrome have access to meaningful employment, inclusive education, and community living opportunities. This inspiring journey will raise funds for the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) to host a Policy Summit and Day on the Hill, where advocates from across the country will meet with lawmakers to advocate for policies that support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.The creator of Jack’s Run for Down Syndrome is Jack Bowerman, a high school student with a record of entrepreneurship and advocacy for people with disabilities who is inspired by his sister, Ellie. Jack explains, “Ellie has so much potential. I want her to have clear opportunities that inspire, challenge, and motivate her.” Jack’s father, Bret Bowerman, who is splitting the miles with his son and who serves as a Trustee of NDSC, explains, “We’re running for a future where every person with Down syndrome has the same opportunities to learn, work, and live in the community of their choice.” Bowerman continues, “I am extremely proud of Jack’s dedication to his sister and know this will be a life-changing experience.”The 260-mile run will take place over 10 days in April, with stops in key cities along the way to engage local supporters, raise awareness, and amplify the mission of NDSC. Supporters are encouraged to follow the journey on social media, donate, and join the movement by advocating for policies that support people with Down syndrome.Funds raised will directly support NDSC’s advocacy efforts and enable NDSC to host a Policy Summit and Day on the Hill, a national advocacy effort that will bring together self-advocates, families, and allies to Capitol Hill to meet with Members of Congress. This initiative focuses on increasing employment opportunities, expanding inclusive education opportunities, and ensuring access to community-based services for individuals with Down syndrome and the broader disability community. NDSC is nationally known for its strong policy and advocacy work as well as its highly effective grassroots advocacy program, the National Down Syndrome Advocacy Coalition. NDSC Executive Director Jim Hudson states, “NDSC is extremely grateful to Jack and Bret Bowerman for undertaking this challenge to raise funds for our important policy work. A policy summit and Day on the Hill will enable Down syndrome advocates to connect with bipartisan lawmakers in person to share their stories to advocate for important policy issues that will improve and enhance the lives of people with Down syndrome.”To learn more, sponsor, donate, or track Jack Bowerman’s progress, click here . Follow NDSC on Instagram - @ndscongress. Follow Jack Bowerman on Instagram - @jackrun260.About the National Down Syndrome CongressNational Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. Founded in 1973, NDSC is a leading national resource of support and information for anyone touched by or seeking to learn about Down syndrome, from the moment of a prenatal diagnosis through adulthood. The purpose of NDSC is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome and their families through advocacy, public awareness, and information, empowering individuals and families from all demographic backgrounds and reshaping the way people understand and experience Down syndrome. National Down Syndrome Congress is dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome.For more information on the NDSC, check out our website or follow us on social media.

