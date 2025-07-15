CBS Sportscaster Jim Hill Named Master of Ceremonies and Honoree for the L.A. Watts Summer Games Legacy Gala

Jim Hill CBS Sportscaster LA Watts Summer Games

Legacy vs. Legacy Gala: Celebrating the Past, Powering the Future of the L.A. Watts Summer Games

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The L.A. Watts Summer Games make a powerful return August 8–9, 2025, beginning with the Legacy vs. Legacy Black-Tie Gala on Friday, August 8, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Carson Event Center, 801 Carson St., Carson, CA. This elegant evening honors the legacy of the Games while looking toward their future.Two monumental sporting events converge as the Legacy Meets Legacy Kick-off Gala and Showcase Weekend takes place August 8–9, 2025, creating an unprecedented partnership between the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the L.A. Watts Summer Games 2026. This groundbreaking collaboration represents a revolutionary approach to hosting international sporting events. Rather than operating in isolation, the FIFA World Cup’s global platform will amplify the Watts Games’ community-focused mission, while the Watts Games’ deep neighborhood roots ensure FIFA’s presence creates meaningful, lasting local impact.CBS2/KCAL9 Sportscaster and former NFL player Jim Hill will be honored and serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Additional honorees include 97-year-old basketball icon Lo Clark, whose work as a mentor, coach, and World War II veteran has inspired generations. The evening will also pay tribute to the family of Lou Dantzler and other key founders of the Games.Guests can expect a powerful program filled with tributes, cultural performances, dinner, a silent auction, and purple carpet arrivals. Local sports legends, professional athlete alumni, and community leaders will come together for a night of reflection and vision. The program will also announce new directions for the Games, including the addition of Cricket and Rugby to future competitions.The celebration continues Saturday, August 9, with the Revival Showcase at Susan Miller Dorsey High School from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This community-centered event will preview the 2026 Games with interactive sports clinics, historical exhibits, and a symbolic “Revival Match” uniting past and future athletes. The event will also feature a holistic youth development focus, including mental health (Envision Youth Services), financial literacy (Play Black Wall Street), para-athletics (Sign with Me), and college readiness (William H. Douglas Foundation).With food vendors, family-friendly activities, and surprise guests, the weekend offers a renewed commitment to investing in youth through the power of sport and community.About Jim Hill:Jim Hill is a legendary sportscaster and former NFL defensive back who has been a prominent figure in Los Angeles sports media for over 50 years. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Hill played for the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns before launching a successful broadcasting career. He began at KCBS-TV in 1976 and currently serves as the lead sports anchor and sports director for CBS2/KCAL9. Throughout his career, Hill has covered some of the world’s biggest sporting events—including multiple Super Bowls, NBA championships, the Olympics, and major boxing events—and is known for his insightful reporting and trusted voice.Widely respected both on and off the air, Hill has earned multiple Emmy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and induction into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Beyond his work in television, he has remained deeply committed to community service, supporting youth organizations such as the Watts Summer Games, Athletes for Kids, and various fitness and educational initiatives. With his remarkable career and enduring impact, Jim Hill continues to inspire the next generation of broadcasters and community leaders.For more visit: https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/personality/jim-hill/ About Lo ClarkLo Clark, a 97-year-old Los Angeles basketball legend, has spent his life shaping the game and uplifting the community. He coached future NBA stars like Kobe Bryant, Andre Miller, and Dennis Johnson, and served as a respected college basketball referee for 38 years, earning widespread admiration for his leadership and integrity.A four-sport athlete at Central State University, a historically Black college in Ohio, Lo competed during a time when opportunities for Black athletes were limited. He also served 2½ years in World War II, returning with a sense of purpose that fueled his decades of mentorship and service to young people.Married for 71 years, Lo values family, resilience, and giving back to others.Today, he’s eager to speak with young athletes, passing down lessons learned from nearly a century of experience both on and off the court. To help share his story and legacy, reach out to Friends of the L.A. Watts Summer Games—an ideal platform to connect Lo with the next generation.About the L.A. Watts Summer GamesThe L.A. Watts Summer Games, originally launched as the Watts Junior Olympics, were founded in 1968 as a positive response to the 1965 Watts riots. Designed to bridge communities and foster understanding through sports, the Games brought together high school athletes from diverse backgrounds across Southern California. The inaugural event took place at Locke High School, featuring basketball, volleyball, and track and field. Over the decades, the Games have grown to include football, lacrosse, softball, soccer, and other sports, ultimately involving thousands of young athletes and continuing to serve as a symbol of unity, opportunity, and hope. For event information and more about Mr Clark , Visit: friendsofthelawsg.orgFor Media Coverage Request-Email: jparris@richgirlproductions.comPhone: 323-960-5600

