'Love And Karma' Celebrates World Premiere At The Asian World Film Festival

Love and Karma World Premiere at the Asian World Film Festival Executive Producer Celeste Friedman/Photo Eugene Powers Eric Roberts and Eliza Roberts attend the World Premiere of Love and Karma

A Premiere Filled with Community, Creativity, and Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, November 16th, Love and Karma celebrated its world premiere at the Asian World Film Festival, held at the Culver Theater in Culver City. The romantic dramedy—based on Celeste Friedman’s award-winning book Butterfly —introduced audiences to a heartfelt story of rediscovery, second chances, and the unexpected paths that lead us home.Love and Karma follows Alessa (Belinda Panelo), a worldly, top-producing real estate agent at the height of her career. Though successful by every measure, she finds herself longing for something more. Fresh off a tumultuous divorce, she returns to the Philippines to attend her school reunion. What begins as a homecoming quickly transforms into a whirlwind of romance and reconnection when she reunites with a childhood friend (Jojo Riguerra). Their unexpected bond sends Alessa on a journey of passion, healing, and rediscovery. Some cast members attending the world premiere were Jojo Riguerra, Belinda Panelo, Bai Ling, and Nathalia Bilboa. For the whole cast and crew, visit the film’s page on IMDB Ahead of the screening, Executive Producer Celeste Friedman hosted a private pre-reception for the cast and VIP guests. Manila Inasal delighted attendees with a beautifully curated selection of hors d’oeuvres and desserts, showcasing modern Filipino cuisine.A true multi-hyphenate, Celeste also offered a glimpse of her style, displaying several garments she wears when traveling. You can see more on Instagram @ mybontika and on Bontika.com.The evening welcomed several distinguished guests, including Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts and his wife, Eliza Roberts, an actress, casting director, and acting coach. Additional VIP and celebrity attendees included Larry Namer, Founder of E! Entertainment, singer Monica Nia, and comedian Cat Ce. Others were Mark Labella, writer, producer, and actor; actress Charis Michelson; and Infolist founder Jeff Gund.To learn more about Love and Karma, visit BontikaFilms.com.About Celeste FriedmanCeleste T. Friedman is a visionary whose career spans real estate, retail, technology, publishing, fashion, and film. She began her professional journey in residential real estate in 1986 before moving into shopping center leasing, where she developed a talent for transforming spaces into thriving community anchors.Her lifelong love of fashion—sparked when she learned to sew at age twelve—led her to open boutique shops and eventually establish her lifestyle brand, Bontika. Inspired by her travels to Bali, the Philippines, India, and Thailand, Celeste founded Bontika in 2000 and relaunched it in 2020 with a new line of reversible apparel influenced by her global experiences.Celeste is also the award-winning author of Butterfly, a book centered on hope and personal transformation. As CEO of Bontika Films LLC, she produces stories rooted in resilience and second chances. In addition, as co-founder of InfoWebUSA Technologies, she explores forward-thinking digital innovations. A dedicated pianist since childhood, she continues to draw inspiration from music in every chapter of her creative life. Celeste has also embarked on a mission to help others with her two upcoming six-week courses: From Light to Loss and From Brokenness to Boldness.Born in Pasay City and raised in Cebu, Celeste’s journey has taken her from the Philippines to Ethiopia and ultimately the United States—experiences that shaped her deep appreciation for culture, travel, and storytelling. Across her many ventures, she remains a builder, a creator, and a believer in possibility. To Celeste, success isn’t about choosing a single path—it’s about embracing every one that calls to you.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.