Pioneering UX Marketing: Virginie Delaitre Leads an Industry-Wide Shift, Highlighted by Her Work with MustWants

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the digital marketing landscape evolves toward authenticity, personalization, and trust, one agency is setting the standard. Virginie Delaitre , also known as Ginny, Founder and CEO of VDS Digital Agency , is leading an industry-wide transformation with the invention of UX Marketing—a groundbreaking methodology that places user experience (UX) at the center of every strategic marketing decision. This innovative approach is earning widespread recognition, with companies like MustWants demonstrating its tangible impact.UX Marketing, formally developed and copyrighted by Virginie Delaitre in 2025, redefines audience engagement by integrating behavioral psychology, UX design, and data-driven personalization into a cohesive and ethical marketing system. Through VDS’s proprietary UX Marketing Workflow, organizations move away from generic, one-size-fits-all tactics toward customized, trust-based user journeys.MustWants: A Case Study in UX Marketing ExcellenceMustWants, a rapidly growing lifestyle and technology brand dedicated to simplifying the home-buying experience, partnered with VDS to reinvent its digital strategy using UX Marketing principles. The results have been transformative: web interactions now emphasize emotional clarity and user intent, campaigns are behaviorally informed, and automation is paired with a human voice, producing engagement that is both meaningful and measurable.This collaboration exemplifies how UX Marketing is more than a concept—it's a proven system that delivers real business value. Leveraging tools like VDS AI, behavior-based content automation, and continuous UX audits on the MustWants.com website, the company has improved customer satisfaction and increased conversion efficiency, all while remaining aligned with its core brand values.A New Discipline, A New Industry StandardGinny’s creation of UX Marketing represents the birth of a new professional discipline, reinforced by the founding of the UX Marketing Institute (UXMI) in December 2023. UXMI functions as the global authority for education, certification, and thought leadership in the field, helping businesses and professionals embrace this innovative approach.“UX Marketing was created because marketing needed to evolve,” said Ginny. “People are tired of being sold to—they want to be understood. We built a system that meets that need with respect and strategy.”Supported by AI, rigorous research, and a human-first philosophy, UX Marketing is gaining adoption across industries—from startups to public sector organizations, including the U.S. military and healthcare. VDS's collaboration with MustWants highlights just one of many success stories where marketing has evolved from noise into value-driven communication.--About Virginie DelaitreVirginie Delaitre is the inventor of UX Marketing and the Founder/CEO of VDS Digital Agency. Named an Emerging Leader in Business at the 2025 CXO 2.0 Conference, she is regarded as a visionary in combining user experience and marketing innovation.--About VDS Digital AgencyVDS is a UX-first marketing agency based in Reston, VA, specializing in ethical, scalable strategies that build long-term brand trust. Learn more at www.vdsdigitalagency.com --About MustWantsMustWants is a digital lifestyle platform that simplifies the home-buying journey through curated content, intuitive tools, and trusted lender partnerships. Learn more at www.mustwants.com

