MDC to offer Discover Nature Fishing teacher certification workshop Aug. 1 at Caldwell Wildlife Area

WASHINGTON, Mo.—Discover Nature — Fishing (DNF) engages students in conservation and aquatic education through classroom instruction and hands-on fishing opportunities. This program helps students gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on their own, while they learn aquatic ecology, fish habitat, and fish identification.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free DNF teacher workshop on Friday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. – noon at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area in Franklin County. This workshop will enable educators to become certified to teach the program in their own schools.

The program goal is to develop lifetime anglers. Research shows active anglers have greater mental strength, stress management, confidence, and perceived health. By taking DNF classes, students learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook, and proper fish handling.

This DNF Teacher Workshop will cover how to conduct the four DNF lessons and how to use DNF equipment. A DNF Instructor Guide will be provided and is designed to help educators teach students basic fishing skills. Detailed teaching strategies and instructional best practices are included throughout the lessons to help educators engage students mentally and physically and guide them toward understanding concepts and mastery of skills.

Workshop participants will become eligible to obtain DNF teaching kits with all necessary equipment. This includes fishing poles and equipment used to conduct the four DNF lessons, as well as participate in the DNF – Schools transportation grant program.

The workshop is free; however, space is limited, and participants must register to attend.

To register via the online MDC Teacher Portal, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ft. In case of cancelation due to inclement weather, the training will be rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. - noon. If this occurs, registrants will be notified by the lead instructor via email an hour prior to the start of the class.

Participants under the age of 65 must present a current fishing permit at the start of the class. Fishing permits can be purchased at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g or through the MO Fishing app.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.50 miles, then Bieker Road south 2 miles.



