Governor Abbott Announces $5 Million In Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loans Following Texas Flooding

July 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery (MBDR) Loan Program to facilitate loans from Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to micro-businesses in communities impacted by the recent catastrophic flooding where a local, state, or federal disaster has been declared.



“The State of Texas continues to deploy all available resources and support to help Texas families and businesses devastated by recent flooding to recover and rebuild,” said Governor Abbott. “I invite all community development financial institutions to immediately apply to participate in our Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program to help provide loans to qualifying micro-businesses as they work to rebuild after the tragic floods. We will help every impacted community and business until the job is done.”



Administered under the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the Texas MBDR Loan Program has up to $5 million in total available funding through August 31, 2025. The Texas MBDR Loan Program provides zero-interest loans to eligible CDFIs for purposes of making loans to qualifying micro-businesses with no more than 20 employees that have difficulty in accessing capital following a declared local, state, or federal disaster in Texas. Interest and fees received on a loan made by a CDFI participating in the program is the property of the financial institution.



Currently approved CDFIs in the loan program are listed here: gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/business/MBDR_Participants.pdf



Micro-businesses may also contact their preferred CDFI to encourage that lender’s participation in the Texas MBDR Loan Program. A listing of CDFIs in Texas can be found at the following webpage by clicking “View the list of Certified CDFIs”: cdfifund.gov/programs-training/certification/cdfi. For more information on the Texas MBDR Loan Program, including eligibility, application details, and other resources, visit: mbdr.gov.texas.gov.

