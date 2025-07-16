Burkhardt Celebrates Over 60 Years of Service with 1,800+ Five‑Star Reviews in the Milwaukee Area

With Nearly 2,000 Five-Star Reviews and Six Decades in the Milwaukee area, Burkhardt Stays Trusted by Homeowners Thanks to Skilled Crews and Reliable Care

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burkhardt Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a trusted name in home comfort since 1961, proudly marks over six decades of service with more than 1,800 five-star reviews from satisfied customers across the greater Milwaukee area.From a single-family venture to a third-generation, full-service company, Burkhardt has grown into one of Southeastern Wisconsin’s most reputable providers for residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical solutions. Its commitment to prompt, reliable service and honest pricing has earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and thousands of loyal customers.“We’re deeply grateful for every homeowner and business who has welcomed us into their properties over the past 63 years,” said Ben Sibley , President of Burkhardt Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. “To know that so many people trust our team enough to recommend us, and take the time to share five-star feedback, means everything to us. It’s our mission to deliver dependable solutions, done right the first time.”In addition to installing and servicing furnaces, boilers, air conditioners, and ductless mini-splits, the company also offers plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sump pump replacements, electrical panel upgrades, whole-home generator installations, and water heater repair in Brookfield , Glendale, Franklin, and several other communities in the wider Milwaukee area. Their technicians hold top industry certifications and undergo continuous training to stay current with evolving codes and technology. Customer reviews highlight the same themes again and again: punctual arrivals, clear communication, and technicians who treat every home with respect.Burkhardt’s team is available 24/7 for emergencies, providing around-the-clock support for urgent issues like unexpected heating failures, water heater leaks, and AC repair in Franklin , Brookfield, as well as other Milwaukee-area communities. This helps homeowners in the wider Milwaukee area get help when they need it most, even outside regular business hours.Looking ahead, Burkhardt Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric plans to expand its service offerings and invest in more green, energy-efficient technologies to help homeowners reduce their carbon footprints and utility bills.To learn more about Burkhardt Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric or to schedule service, visit www.burkhardtheating.com or call (414)-666-9442.

