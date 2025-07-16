Pro Line Products Inc. Announces the Appointment of Richard Lawless as Chairman of the Board and Patrick McDonald as CEO

Pro Line Products, Inc. manufactures and markets innovative solutions for the industrial, construction, safety, electrical, HVAC and plumbing markets.

Richard Lawless named Chairman; Patrick McDonald promoted to CEO to lead Pro Line Products into its next phase of growth and innovation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Line Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distribution company in the industrial, construction, safety, electrical, HVAC and plumbing markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Lawless as Chairman of the Board and Patrick McDonald as CEO.

Richard Lawless founded Pro Line Products in 2005. Since then, he has built the company into a national manufacturer and distribution company that supplies hydration and building products. Patrick McDonald joined Pro Line Products in 2016 and has been President of the company since 2020. Together, they have grown the company from a single warehouse location to 22 nationwide warehouse locations servicing distributors and end users. They have developed and implemented several manufacturing facilities to support the entire product portfolio.

"I am thrilled to assume the Chairman of the Board role at Pro Line Products. I will continue to be involved in the strategy and vision of our company. I will be passing on the day-to-day operations to Patrick McDonald," said Richard Lawless. "I am confident that his experience and knowledge, combined with his proven track record in driving profitable revenue growth, make him the ideal leader of our organization as we enter the next chapter and phase of our company."

"I am excited to assume the CEO role at Pro Line Products and contribute to its continued growth and success," said Patrick McDonald. "I would like to thank Richard for his trust in me to continue to lead the Pro Line Products team as we enhance our market presence, focus on our employees and deliver exceptional value to our customer partners."

About Pro Line Products, Inc.

Pro Line Products, Inc. manufactures and markets innovative solutions for the industrial, construction, safety, electrical, HVAC and plumbing markets. Our products focus on hydration and building products, and include Niagara® bottled water, Overtime™ electrolyte replacement, Bullfrog® skin protection, StretchAir® air hoses and water hoses, Poly products and RapidWire© pre-tied and straight cut wire. We combine manufacturing expertise and logistics excellence with strategic partnerships to deliver high-quality products that make hard work easier, powering the workforce with reliable solutions professionals trust. For more about Pro Line Products, visit www.prolineproductsinc.com.

