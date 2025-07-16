Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI) Hosts High-Impact Webinar on Peer Review for Emerging Scholars

Association Transparency

GARI hosted a global webinar on June 27, 2025, led by Dr. Felice Coles

LEANDER, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI), a multidisciplinary platform committed to advancing excellence in research and innovation, hosted a landmark webinar on June 27, 2025, titled “How to Review Academic Manuscripts: A Practical Guide for Early Career Scholars.” The session, led by renowned linguist Dr. Felice Coles of the University of Mississippi, was livestreamed via Zoom, LinkedIn, and YouTube and attracted participants from over 15 countries.

This webinar was part of GARI’s Scholarly Engagement Series, a strategic initiative led by Dare Ehigie, GARI’s Vice President for Research and Scholarly Engagement. Under his direction, the association continues to provide high-impact academic programming that fosters mentorship, research ethics, and global scholarly participation.

“We recognize that reviewing manuscripts is a gatekeeping responsibility in academia and yet many emerging researchers are not formally trained in how to do it. This webinar was about changing that,” said Mr. Ehigie. “At GARI, we aim to equip scholars with both the technical skills and the professional ethos to lead in their disciplines.”

Dr. Coles, a Professor of Applied Linguistics with decades of editorial experience, provided attendees with frameworks for evaluating manuscripts, maintaining ethical integrity in peer review, and contributing meaningfully to the scholarly publishing process. Her presentation emphasized the reviewer’s role in both quality assurance and knowledge advancement.

The session saw broad participation from graduate students, journal editors, and faculty members across North America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. With over 300 registrants and additional livestream viewers, the event affirmed GARI’s role as a distinguished organization with global reach.

GARI is home to a growing network of scholars, fellows, and interdisciplinary leaders. Through initiatives like the CogNexus journal, GARI Fellowships, and technical conferences, the association promotes excellence, collaboration, innovation and leadership across sectors.

“We are proud to host conversations that matter,” said Dr. Jimoh Braimoh, President of GARI. “But more importantly, we’re building an ecosystem where early-career researchers are mentored by leaders in their field. Our Vice President, Ehigie, continues to be instrumental in curating programs that not only respond to scholarly needs but also elevate standards globally.”

For more information on GARI’s fellowship programs, journal initiatives, or upcoming conferences, visit https://gariwenjibra.org or follow the association on LinkedIn.

