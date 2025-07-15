Saniflow Corp. Introduces Custom PVD Finishes for Restroom Fixtures—A Blend of Luxury, Durability, and Sustainability

PVD Copper Finish PVD Gold Finish Babymedi Changing Station in Gold Machflow Plus Hand Dryer in Gold

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a North American leader in commercial restroom solutions, is proud to announce the availability of custom PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finishes across a wide range of its products—including high-speed hand dryers and the BabyMedi® baby changing station. Available upon request, this exclusive finishing option enhances both the aesthetic impact and long-term durability of restroom fixtures, offering architects and interior designers a sophisticated solution for high-traffic commercial spaces.

“In the world of architectural and interior design, the details are everything,” said Juliana Acosta, Executive Sales Coordinator. “With PVD finishes, Saniflow products can seamlessly align with today’s top design trends while offering unmatched performance and sustainability.”

Why PVD?

PVD finishes are increasingly favored in luxury design environments due to their unique combination of beauty, durability, and eco-conscious production. Saniflow’s PVD offerings include premium finish options such as gold, bronze, anthracite, and copper, ideal for upscale settings like hotels, restaurants, corporate headquarters, and boutique retail.

These custom finishes deliver a highly polished, contemporary look that allows designers to create cohesive, elegant spaces aligned with modern restroom aesthetics. In addition to their visual appeal, PVD finishes are exceptionally durable—resisting scratches, moisture, and daily wear and tear, which is especially important in high-traffic facilities where long-term performance is critical. From an environmental perspective, the PVD process is both clean and efficient, producing no polluting emissions or harmful solvents. This makes it a responsible choice for projects seeking to meet green building certifications such as LEED and BREEAM. Furthermore, the ability to apply the finish to a variety of restroom products—from hand dryers to baby changing stations—provides complete design versatility and visual uniformity throughout the space.

Saniflow’s dedication to product innovation spans more than five decades. With the introduction of PVD finishes, the company continues to meet the evolving demands of today’s design and construction professionals, providing the flexibility to customize finishes upon request for projects that demand a high standard of visual and functional excellence.

A Finishing Touch That Makes a Statement

From enhancing a brand’s visual identity to reducing maintenance costs and environmental impact, Saniflow’s custom PVD options offer form and function in perfect balance.

To inquire about custom PVD finishes or to speak with a Saniflow product specialist, visit www.saniflowcorp.com or contact them at: sales@saniflowcorp.com

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a trusted provider of premium commercial restroom solutions, including high-speed hand dryers, baby changing stations, and restroom accessories. With a strong focus on innovation, hygiene, and sustainability, Saniflow products are installed in leading institutions, retail environments, restaurants, stadiums, airports, and more.



