PT XSys Solusi Cemerlang Announces Partnership with Solix Technologies Next-Gen Data Management Solutions to Indonesia

INDONESIA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PT XSys Solusi Cemerlang, a leading provider of enterprise IT and cybersecurity solutions in Indonesia, today announced a strategic partnership with Solix Technologies, Inc., a global leader in enterprise data management and archiving solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge information lifecycle management (ILM) and data governance capabilities to enterprises across key industries in Indonesia.Through this partnership, PT XSys Solusi Cemerlang will offer the Solix Common Data Platform (Solix CDP), empowering organizations to achieve compliance, storage optimization, and data-driven innovation. Solix CDP supports structured and unstructured data across various platforms, providing a unified framework for data archiving, application retirement, data lake management, and privacy compliance (including GDPR and local regulations such as PDP Law in Indonesia).“With the rise of data privacy mandates and the exponential growth of enterprise data, companies in Indonesia are seeking smarter ways to manage their information lifecycle,” said PT XSys Solusi Cemerlang. “Our collaboration with Solix brings a robust platform to our customers, enabling them to reduce costs, mitigate risks, and unlock more value from their data.”The partnership will focus on delivering Solix solutions to key sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, energy, and public sector, where regulatory compliance, data governance, and system modernization are increasingly mission-critical.Indonesia’s digital economy is accelerating rapidly, and with it comes the growing need for intelligent data management strategies,” said Samit Mandal, Regional Vice President – APAC, Solix Technologies, Inc. “Our partnership with PT XSys Solusi Cemerlang reinforces our commitment to helping Indonesian enterprises not only meet evolving compliance requirements but also drive innovation through better control, visibility, and optimization of their data assets.”“We are excited to partner with PT XSYS Solusi Cemerlang, a trusted name in Indonesia’s IT and security ecosystem,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Solix Technologies, Inc. “Together, we aim to help enterprises embrace digital transformation with scalable and compliant data management solutions especially as organizations look to get their data ready for AI.”This collaboration marks a significant milestone in XSys’s mission to bring world-class enterprise solutions to Indonesia, while reinforcing Solix’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in Asia-Pacific markets.For more information, visit:About PT XSys Solusi CemerlangPT XSys Solusi Cemerlang is a trusted IT solutions provider in Indonesia, offering advanced products and services in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise software, and IT operations. XSys partners with global technology leaders to deliver integrated solutions tailored to the needs of enterprise and government clients.About Solix Technologies, Inc.Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data, AI and data fabric solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) is a cloud native, enterprise data platform for cloud data management applications including Enterprise Data Lake , Enterprise Archiving, Enterprise Security and Compliance and Enterprise AI . Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.