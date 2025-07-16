BCR Cyber Launches New Cybersecurity Training and Certification Program

Maryland Jobseekers Gain Access to High-Demand Careers in Cybersecurity

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced the official launch of its Cyber Workforce Accelerator (CWA) Workforce Development (WFD) Program Consisting of BCR Cyber's Security Operations Center (SOC) Operations Analyst I (SOCOA I) Training and Certification, the WFD program is fully funded by the Maryland Department of Labor to train 1,100 Maryland residents at no cost to participants. BCR Cyber’s SOCOA I Training and Certification is an Industry-Recognized Credential (IRC) and is delivered virtually with no in-person attendance required.“There is a tremendous need for qualified cybersecurity professionals in Maryland and around the country. Our program helps meet this need while also removing barriers and opening doors for Marylanders to high-demand careers in cybersecurity,” says Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber. “Participants can complete the full program remotely, making it flexible and accessible for working adults, career changers, and students across Maryland.”The SOCOA I Certification prepares learners for entry-level positions in SOCs. Through a combination of technical instruction and immersive, hands-on experience, participants build the real-world skills employers are looking for – from threat analysis and enterprise security to live incident response. The training and certification includes:• Part I – Asynchronous Training (40 Hours): Foundational instruction covering enterprise governance, threat analysis, networking, Linux command line, and attacker behavior;• Part II – Experiential Range Training (8 Hours): Instructor-led exercises on the BCR Cyber Series 3000 Cyber Range where participants detect, mitigate, and remediate simulated attacks;• Certification Exam: A rigorous 100-question, 90-minute test measuring technical and operational proficiency.In order to participate in BCR Cyber’s WFD program, individuals must meet the following criteria:• They must enroll through a participating Maryland community college;• Be a recent/upcoming IT or Cyber AA degree recipient (within 12 months) OR hold two of three relevant certifications (CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+);• Be actively seeking employment in IT or Cybersecurity;• Be a U.S. citizen and domiciled in Maryland;• Be at least 17.5 years old;• Have no criminal convictions.To apply to the WFD program, Maryland residents must register through a participating Maryland community college. To find our where and how to apply, visit: https://bcrcyber.com/cwa-digital-registration/ BCR Cyber’s WFD program is guided by its Strategic Industry Partner Consortium, which includes organizations like Northrop Grumman, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Accenture which help shape the curriculum and often recruit directly from BCR Cyber graduates.For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

