Expeed Software Welcomes Will Burrus as Chief Product Officer and Adam McQuade as Director of Technology

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expeed Software Welcomes Will Burrus as Chief Product Officer and Adam McQuade as Director of TechnologyExpeed Software, a leading provider of digital transformation services and enterprise software solutions, is excited to announce two key executive appointments: Will Burrus has joined as Chief Product Officer, and Adam McQuade has been named Director of Technology.These leadership additions reinforce Expeed’s commitment to innovation and delivery excellence as the company scales its services and solutions portfolio across a broad range of industries.Will Burrus, a seasoned entrepreneur and technology leader, brings more than 20 years of experience delivering enterprise-grade software solutions across industries including logistics, healthcare, and media. His background spans startup ventures, immersive technology development, and leading large-scale delivery teams. As Chief Product Officer, Will will guide the strategic evolution of Expeed’s product portfolio, driving innovation and alignment across engineering, design, and customer success."Expeed has built a rare culture where technical depth meets true customer empathy," said Will Burrus. "I’m excited to help shape the next generation of solutions—especially as we explore how generative AI and real-time data can unlock entirely new ways for our clients to work, decide, and deliver. We’re building something truly transformative, and I can’t wait to share more soon."Adam McQuade is an accomplished technology leader with a proven track record of driving scalable solutions within growth-stage companies and startups—particularly in regulated industries like healthcare. At Expeed, Adam will focus on strengthening core architecture, enhancing DevOps maturity, and aligning technology strategy with the company's business goals."What drew me to Expeed is its strong engineering foundation and the team’s drive to build with purpose," said Adam McQuade. "Having worked with the team in the past, I’ve always respected the culture of accountability, creativity, and technical excellence. I’m excited to now contribute directly and help shape what’s next."Rao Chejarla, CEO of Expeed Software, shared his enthusiasm:“Will and Adam each bring a unique blend of strategic insight and hands-on leadership. Their arrival not only strengthens our ability to deliver intelligent, adaptable solutions—it also positions us to lead in the emerging era of generative AI,” said Rao Chejarla. “We’re building the kind of forward-thinking platforms our clients will need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”These hires mark another important step in Expeed’s ongoing growth journey, following recent acquisitions and expanded capabilities in product development, cloud engineering, and digital modernization.About Expeed SoftwareExpeed Software is a digital transformation partner helping enterprises modernize systems, build scalable software, and harness the power of cloud and data. With deep expertise in product engineering and cloud-native development, Expeed partners with clients to solve complex business challenges and accelerate innovation.

