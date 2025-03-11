Expeed Software Acquires Maven and Maven Advisory Partners to Enhance Technology Offerings

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expeed Software ( https://www.expeed.com ), a leading provider of custom software solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Maven ( https://www.choosemaven.net/ ) and its advisory practice, Maven Advisory Partners ( https://mavenadvisory.net/ ). This strategic move aims to broaden Expeed's service offerings in technology consulting and advisory services.Rao Chejarla, Founder and CEO of Expeed Software, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Integrating Maven's expertise in technology consulting and advisory with Expeed's custom software, and data analytics development capabilities will enable us to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to our clients. This alignment enhances our ability to drive innovation and deliver impactful results."Maven has established itself as a transformative technology solutions provider, delivering tech-supported strategies that optimize operations, streamline processes, and foster innovation and growth. Their services encompass AI, CX, data & analytics, and application development through consulting, tech-driven innovation, modern workplace solutions, IT talent recruitment, and executive search services.Maven Advisory Partners, introduces future-ready technology through collaborations with over 330 providers in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud/Colocation, Security, Connectivity, UCaas and CCaaS. Their experienced advisors and engineers provide unbiased, strategic guidance to clients, empowering them to make informed decisions in next-generation technology.Suresh Rachuri, Founder and CEO of Maven, shared his perspective: "Joining forces with Expeed Software presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our combined strengths. Together, we can provide unparalleled solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients in the technology landscape."This acquisition exemplifies a powerful strategic synergy, where the combined strengths of Expeed and Maven create value beyond what each could achieve independently. By integrating Maven’s specialized consulting and advisory services with Expeed’s global presence across three continents—North America, Europe, and Asia—and deep technology expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions that amplify impact, unlock new growth opportunities, and drive accelerated outcomes for our clients worldwide.The acquisition is effective immediately, and integration efforts are underway to ensure a seamless transition for clients and employees of both organizations.About Expeed SoftwareExpeed Software is a trusted partner for custom software, and data analytic solutions, specializing in development of SaaS products, Business Intelligence solutions, AI based agents and workflows that drives innovation and optimizes business processes. With a focus on delivering high-quality, scalable solutions, Expeed serves clients across various industries, helping them achieve their digital transformation goals. For more information, visit https://www.expeed.com/ About MavenMaven delivers transformative technology solutions, propelling businesses forward with tech-supported strategies that optimize operations, streamline processes, and ignite innovation and growth. Their services include consulting, tech-driven innovation, modern workplace solutions, and IT talent recruitment. Learn more at https://www.choosemaven.net/ About Maven Advisory PartnersMaven Advisory Partners provides expert advisory services in future-ready technology, specializing in AI, Cloud/Colocation, Security, Managed Service Providers, Connectivity, and UCaaS/CCaaS. Their experienced advisors and engineers offer unbiased guidance, empowering clients to make strategic, informed, and impactful decisions. For more information, visit https://mavenadvisory.net/. For a personalized consultation on how Expeed can drive your business’ growth, please reach out to our team at sales@expeed.com.

