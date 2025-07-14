Live Whole Health #281: Take a stand!

Ready to take a stand? Many older adults spend between 9 and 13 hours a day sitting and they struggle to add physical movement and mobility into their lives. As we age, even the day-to-day activities such as reaching for a can on a shelf, walking to the mailbox, and getting down to look for the dog’s bone under the couch can become a challenge.

Your independence is dependent upon your mobility!

We all know the body needs movement to stay strong, steady and healthy. But have you really thought about how quickly you can lose your independence if you lose your mobility? Even for people who use a walker or a cane, it is important to keep moving. As they say, “move it or lose it!”

VA has a Gerofit program at many locations throughout the nation, and it’s making a difference in the lives of many Veterans and their families. An Air Force Veteran from Pittsburgh reports that last year he used a cane on the family trip to Scotland and this year he will be visiting Iceland without it—all thanks to one year of regular exercise in the program!

Tai chi is a good place to start

This 16-minute video features a Tai Chi routine that can be performed with a walker, giving you a way to increase strength, balance and flexibility. Join Tai Chi instructor Lori Enloe and find out why so many Veterans are gaining balance and flexibility with Tai Chi.

If pain is stopping you from achieving your goals, check out this resource: Goal Setting for Pain Rehabilitation.

Whole Health supports Veterans in a holistic way, putting the Veteran at the center of their care. Reach out to your local Whole Health team today!