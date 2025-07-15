Veterans Experience Action Center, Quad Cities: A community committed to Veterans

On June 27–28, 2025, the Quad Cities community came together for its third Veterans Experience Action Center in Moline, Illinois.

Quad Cities is located on the Iowa-Illinois border along the Mississippi River, and despite its name, the region includes five main cities: Rock Island, Moline and East Moline in Illinois; and Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa. This event—organized and sponsored by the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB)—drew 415 Veterans from across the region and beyond. VA came out in force to support this event with health care staff from VA Iowa City Health Care System, benefit experts from VA’s Chicago and Des Moines Regional Offices, Quad Cities Vet Center and the Veterans Experience Office.

A community rooted in service

Founded in 2018 by the Unity Point-Trinity Military Advisory Committee, the CVEB was established to ensure no Veteran in the Quad Cities area falls through the cracks. Over the years, this dedication has evolved into a trusted community initiative, making Veteran outreach a core focus of its efforts.

Many past attendees have gone on to become volunteers, then board members, embodying the event’s success story: turning gratitude into action, and action into lasting change for fellow Veterans.

Comprehensive services, real impact

The event offered a full spectrum of services, including:

VA health care enrollment & eligibility: 89 Veterans talked with VA health staff; 30 enrolled at the event, and 6 had future appointment scheduled on the spot.

Claims assistance & benefits: 257 Veterans discussed claims with VBA and Veteran Service Officers; 121 new claims were filed, along with 38 Intent to File submissions.

Transition support: 27 transitioning service members learned what VA has to offer them and how to use the benefits they’ve earned.

Homelessness outreach: 24 Veterans identified as at-risk of homelessness; 6 underwent immediate assessments, with follow-up case work arranged for all.

A highlight of the event was the presence of VA’s Medical Disability Examination Office (MDEO) with two Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), conducting 66 Compensation and Pension (C&P) exams onsite. By having this addition, staff were able to review Veterans’ VA disability claims on the spot, order exams and immediately send Veterans to the mobile units the same day.

Event Success Stories

While every Veteran’s journey is meaningful, here are three stories that exemplify the impact of this event.

Tiffany’s path to benefits and health care

As a National Guard Veteran, Tiffany struggled to get her VA benefits on her own. She attended this same event in 2023 where she worked with VBA staff to file her disability claim, and spent the following year attending medical examinations and submitting additional evidence. She was later awarded a total 70% service connection rate, was awarded a $24,000 retroactive payment and ongoing monthly benefits.

Tiffany came back to the 2025 event and learned more about her lifetime VA health care. She signed up on the spot, scheduled her first exams, and staff showed her how to access her benefits through MyHealtheVet. She was excited to learn about the wide range of women’s health care services at VA.

Accompanied by family caretakers, Tiffany was thrilled to discover resources for her advanced medical condition. She also filed an additional claim and checked on her appeal before leaving, gaining the support and information she needed to move forward.

A Vietnam Veteran’s first claim after 50 years

A Vietnam Veteran filed his first VA claim after over 50 years since leaving service. Attending as a proud grandfather, he wanted his deploying soldier grandson to know there’s a community ready to support him—something he lacked after Vietnam.

As he proudly talked about his grandson, he revealed his extensive Vietnam engineering service and medical struggles over the years, unaware that VA could help him, too. By finally applying, he’s now able to access the benefits he earned to improve his well-being. His story highlights how taking that first step can change lives after decades of silence.

A Veteran finds resolution

Having previously filed a claim at this event in 2023, resulting in an overall VA service connection of 90% and an $13,700 retroactive check, one Veteran returned in 2025 to file additional contentions. During a review of his records, staff identified a clear and unmistakable error regarding his filing date. Immediate adjudication resulted in a backpay of $6,100. Additionally, he completed on-site exams for his new claim, which will help expedite the processing and ensure a quicker resolution of his benefits— a game-changer for his peace of mind and financial stability.

A community coming together to support Veterans

The success of this event, along with previous outreach in the Quad Cities, highlights the impact of dedicated community effort, Veteran trust and comprehensive support. Whether first-time claim filers or long-time VA participants, attendees leave with renewed hope, healing and meaningful progress.

As the Quad Cities continue to honor its Veterans, the CVEB’s commitment remains unwavering: ensuring no Veteran is left behind, and every story of service is met with the respect and support it deserves.

Learn more about CVEBs and search for one near you!