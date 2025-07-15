Visit by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong to Brunei Darussalam, 14 to 15 July 2025

Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong visited Brunei Darussalam from 14 to 15 July 2025 as the Singapore Government’s representative for the 79th birthday celebrations of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. As part of the official programme, Minister Tong attended the Royal Guard of Honour Ceremony and the Investiture Ceremony.

Minister Tong and Mrs Tong had a joint audience with the Sultan and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, during which Minister Tong conveyed birthday wishes from Singapore’s leaders and expressed appreciation for His Majesty’s contributions to the enduring special relationship between Singapore and Brunei. His Majesty and Minister Tong underscored the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen bilateral cooperation, especially against the backdrop of heightened global uncertainty.

Minister Tong and Mrs Tong also had a joint audience with His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Sarah. They discussed ways to further strengthen people-to-people ties among the next generation of leaders, officials, and youths from both countries.

Minister Tong also met Brunei Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Defence II Pehin Halbi Yussof and Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Pengiran Dato Shamhary Mustapha. Minister Tong’s engagements with the Bruneian Ministers highlighted the wide-ranging areas of bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, food security and the green economy, and explored ways to expand collaboration.

