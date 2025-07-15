Third Wave Digital Creates Redesigned Website for Tri-CoGo

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Wave Digital, a leading digital marketing and web development agency, is pleased to announce the completion of a new website redesign for Tri-CoGo, a trusted provider of high-speed internet services in Middle Georgia. The refreshed site aims to improve user experience, streamline customer interactions, and provide enhanced access to the services and support that Tri-CoGo offers to its growing customer base.The redesigned website features a modern, user-friendly interface, with improved navigation and mobile-responsive design. With a focus on accessibility and ease of use, the new site makes it simpler for customers to learn about Tri-CoGo 's services, sign up for plans, and contact customer service—all in one seamless online experience.“Third Wave Digital delivered a superb website remodel for the Tri-CoGo team,” said Christopher Jackson, Marketing Coordinator at Tri-CoGo. “Backed by a talented and dedicated team, Third Wave Digital was always one call away or an email away from a solution. The response to the new website has been phenomenal; it’s been wonderful to see our customers and staff’s response to the design. Working with a vendor who cares for their customers like Third Wave Digital made this process that much easier.”By launching this new website, Tri-CoGo is reinforcing its dedication to providing reliable, high-speed internet access and supporting customers through every step of their service journey. The new platform is designed to not only meet current needs but also to scale with the evolving demands of the community as technology continues to advance.The redesigned website is now live and can be accessed at www.tri-cogo.com . Customers are encouraged to explore the new site and take advantage of its enhanced features.

