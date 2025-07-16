ZOFRATACNA Approves Renewable Solar Project by Kobe Food and BlueGrace Energy Bolivia in Free Trade Zone

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) - We Speak For Those That Have No Voice From the Heart of ZOFRATACNA - A New Era of Renewable Power Begins Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT) BGEB Proud Sponsor of BIBO Park

Green light for solar project led by Kobe Food and BlueGrace aims to boost clean energy use and sustainability in Tacna’s free trade zone in Peru.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The renewable energy transformation at the Peru’s ZOFRATACNA Eco-Industrial Park has taken a major step forward as Frigoríficos Kobe Food S.A.C. (FKF), in partnership with its shareholder Bluegrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), continues advancing the planning and implementation of Phase One of its standalone solar and battery energy storage system. This milestone is aligned with ZOFRATACNA’s regulatory framework and reflects FKF’s bold sustainability vision.Financed by BGEB and its partners, this pioneering project will be funded through Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Tokens ( BGACT ), a blockchain-based, ISIN -backed digital asset tied to certified forest-based carbon sequestration. BGACT is tradeable on NeXchange , providing unmatched transparency, traceability, and regulatory integrity in the voluntary carbon market. This model not only supports clean energy adoption but also drives innovation in climate finance.🔋 Technical Design, Environmental Assessment, and ImplementationThe project includes a fully independent solar and battery energy system installed at FKF’s vegan food production facility. BGEB is currently evaluating proposals from a range of qualified technology providers to ensure the highest performance, cost-efficiency, and sustainability outcomes.As part of the planning process, BGEB and FKF are also conducting an in-depth evaluation of all potential environmental impacts and mitigation strategies. This includes analyzing land use, biodiversity, water management, and landscape integration to ensure minimal disruption to Tacna’s sensitive desert ecosystem. All possible measures—technical, spatial, and procedural—are being explored to reduce environmental footprint, protect local habitats, and promote long-term ecological balance.The selected solution will feature:• Smart grid capabilities• Advanced storage integration• Remote monitoring systems• Ecological protection measures and dry-cleaning solutions to minimize water usageThe system will ensure 100% renewable energy self-sufficiency for FKF, reducing emissions, enhancing reliability, and supporting Peru’s broader clean energy targets..🔋 Regulatory and Legal FrameworkThis initiative was confirmed to be compliant under Law 27688 and corresponding regulations per Technical Report No. 042-2025-GO-ZOFRATACNA. The energy generation activity is categorized under CIIU Class 3510 (Electric Power Generation) and fully permitted within the ZOFRATACNA free trade regime. Further endorsement was provided via Official Letter No. 433-2025-GG-ZOFRATACNA, confirming the project’s eligibility and support.ZOFRATACNA, which offers full tax exemptions through December 31, 2041, continues to provide a uniquely supportive legal, fiscal, and logistical ecosystem for sustainable industrial investment.🔋 Model for Scalable, Circular Energy InfrastructureAlthough currently in Phase One focused on FKF’s facility, the project is designed with a scalable roadmap in mind. Upon successful completion and testing, the model will extend in Phase Two to provide clean electricity to other companies within ZOFRATACNA with a planned capacity of up to 400 MWp (Photovoltaic).To have an idea of the size of the real-world energy impact of this project, a 400 MWp solar farm can:• Generate about 600–800 GWh per year, depending on local sunlight (irradiance) and capacity factor (assumed ~17–22%)• Supply power to 100,000–160,000 households annually (based on average household consumption of 5,000–8,000 kWh/year)• Offset 300,000–500,000 tons of CO₂ each year (depending on the fossil fuel mix it's replacing)To that end, ZOFRATACNA has identified Lot 1A, a plot of undeveloped land next to the ELECTROSUR grid expansion, as a prime location for future energy infrastructure. This validates the project's long-term potential to support industrial symbiosis and energy sharing within the zone.🔋 Institutional and Global AlignmentFKF is a participant in the "Development of Eco-Industrial Parks in Peru" (PEI Perú – Fase II) under the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme (GEIPP). This underscores its commitment to:• Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)• The Paris Agreement• Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria• Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) frameworks🔋 ZOFRATACNA offers unique incentives:• 100% exemption from income tax, VAT, and import duties• Legal and regulatory stability through 2041• A strategic location at Peru’s southern border, with robust logistics and export infrastructure🔋 A Joint Vision for Global ImpactThis initiative is a living example of SDG-aligned collaboration between private enterprise, international institutions, and technology innovators. It echoes the core principles of:• The Paris Agreement (2015)• The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)• ESG-led industrial developmentAs FKF redefines what sustainable industry looks like in Latin America, this project demonstrates the real-world potential of tokenized green finance, cross-border partnerships, and climate-resilient infrastructure.By partnering with ZOFRATACNA, BGEB and FKF are building a replicable and forward-thinking model of low-carbon, token-financed industrial operations that integrates clean technology, responsible land use, and environmental stewardship. Through comprehensive impact assessments and ecological planning, the project demonstrates how innovation and sustainability can go hand-in-hand to transform Latin America's renewable energy future.A Partnership Built on SustainabilityBlueGrace Energy Bolivia supports ZOFRATACNA while pursuing its mission through the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a fully verified, ISIN-listed digital asset on NeXchange:• Token ticker: BGACT• ISIN: UK.BG.MAX 785.985257• Platform: NeXchange• Asset-backed: over 20.5 million acres of preserved Amazon rainforestBGEB’s initiatives channel investments into verified nature-based solutions—reforestation, forest conservation, Indigenous community partnerships—and deliver measurable carbon emissions offsets.🔗 Learn More🌐 Bluegrace Energy Bolivia: http://www.bluegracebolivia.com/ 🌐 NeXchange Platform: https://mce.nexchange.live/ 🌐 Maximance 2030: https://www.maximance2030.com/ 🌐 Frigoríficos Kobe Food (FKF): http://fkf.pe/ 🌐 ZOFRATACNA: https://www.zofratacna.com.pe/ 🌐 ZOFRATACNA / ONUDI Participation Program: https://tinyurl.com/495ey2ev BlueGrace Energy BoliviaBlueGrace Energy Bolivia is a global consortium of experts in clean energy, environmental finance, and climate governance, dedicated to accelerating the transition to a net-zero future. Through nature-based solutions—including reforestation, conservation, and high-impact social initiatives—BGEB empowers investors and enterprises to offset emissions transparently across Bolivia and the Amazon basin. Backed by decades of experience and a commitment to integrity, the company creates measurable value for both business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -📧 Media Inquiries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.