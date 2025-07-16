American Heart Association Ventures™ Invests in Auxira Health to Transform Cardiology Care Delivery

Collaboration, investment and expertise from Studio Red, part of American Heart Association Ventures, shaped Auxira’s model for clinical support in cardiology.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auxira Health , a virtual cardiology platform that helps practices thrive, today announced a strategic collaboration with and investment from American Heart Association Ventures™, the venture capital arm of the American Heart Association. The two organizations share a commitment to improving patient outcomes by better aligning incentives between providers and patients.Auxira received an investment from American Heart Association Ventures’ Studio Red, which incubates early-stage heart and brain health ideas to bring groundbreaking science to life. As a co-creator and major shareholder of the new company, Studio Red is playing an integral role in shaping Auxira’s early strategy by leveraging American Heart Association assets and know-how. The Studio Red team continues to consult and provide proprietary training, outcomes measurement and deep cardiology expertise to help ensure Auxira’s model succeeds in solving real-world pain points for clinicians and patients alike. The two-way collaboration brings benefit to both organizations and their stakeholders.“Auxira Health represents the kind of high-impact innovation that Studio Red was created to support,” said Lisa Suennen, Managing Partner, American Heart Association Ventures. “Clinicians are a key constituency of our organization, and Auxira’s model squarely addresses their challenges: relieving administrative strain, improving patient access and ultimately delivering better cardiovascular care. We’re proud to have helped co-create a business that aligns incentives across patients and providers, creating a win-win model that raises the standard of care.”Auxira, which was initially co-developed by MedStar Health and Abundant Venture Partners, launched earlier this year to address the growing workload on cardiology care teams. With 10,000 Americans aging into Medicare each day, the need for cardiac care has surged, but physician shortages and rising administrative burdens have practices preparing to meet growing demand.Auxira’s model deploys precision-matched clinical pods — composed of advanced practice providers (APPs), medical assistants (MAs) and registered nurses (RNs) — that embed virtually into a cardiology practice’s existing workflow. These expert teams manage administrative and lower-acuity clinical tasks, allowing cardiologists to focus on complex, high-value care without the need to expand headcount or overhaul their technology infrastructure.The model already has demonstrated success with MedStar Health. The health system saw an improvement in new and established patient appointment availability, including time to new patient appointments; an increase in relative value units (RVUs) per patient seen by the cardiologist; an improvement in top box Press Ganey patient experience scores; and 35% reduction in after-hours EHR time.“At Auxira, we are committed to helping cardiology practices thrive by restoring joy and balance to how care teams operate,” said Inna Plumb, Co-founder and CEO of Auxira Health. “Studio Red has been an exceptional collaborator, bringing unmatched insight into how cardiology practices function and helping us design a model that is not only clinically rigorous but also deeply human-centered.”Following its official launch, Auxira is rapidly expanding nationally and is currently onboarding additional health systems to deploy its solution.About Auxira HealthAuxira Health is on a mission to bring balance back to cardiology by empowering physicians with expert clinical support that feels seamless, personal and truly impactful. Through precision-matched, virtually embedded advanced practice providers (APPs), medical assistants (MAs) and registered nurses (RNs), Auxira helps cardiologists focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional care to their patients. By expanding care capacity and streamlining workflows, Auxira enables providers to thrive in today’s healthcare landscape. Co-developed with MedStar Health and Abundant Venture Partners, Auxira is building a sustainable, human-centered future for cardiology care. To learn more, visit https://auxirahealth.com/ About American Heart Association Ventures™American Heart Association Ventures leads and coordinates the venture capital programs of the American Heart Association, bridging the funding gap between research and real-world impact across the landscape of cardiovascular and brain health. They invest in companies working to translate evidence-based science, research and clinical know-how into commercially actionable and sustainable products and services. Through multiple investment models, including the Studio Red incubator, American Heart Association Ventures funds companies that amplify the American Heart Association’s mission to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org/ventures and LinkedIn.###

