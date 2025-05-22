Auxira Health Launches to Expand Cardiology Care Teams with Integrated Virtual Support

Co-developed with MedStar Health and Abundant Venture Partners, Auxira pairs expert clinical support teams with cardiologists

We’re bringing joy and balance to cardiology with clinical support that’s scalable, sustainable and seamlessly woven into existing practices.” — Auxira Health Co-founder and CEO Inna Plumb

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auxira Health , a virtual cardiology model that helps practices thrive, today announced its official launch, bringing to market a new approach to clinical support purpose-built for cardiology. Given skyrocketing demand, Auxira’s hybrid care model deploys expert clinical teams that virtually embed directly in a practice's existing workflows, freeing cardiologists to deliver care at the top of their experience while expanding access for patients.Auxira helps expand cardiology practices by enabling physicians to focus on what matters most, their patients. By virtually embedding experienced clinical teams directly into a practice’s daily rhythm, the model reduces administrative burden and enables more meaningful patient interactions, smoother workflows and a sense of professional fulfillment. Designed in close collaboration with cardiologists, Auxira supports the heart of the practice, making it easier for clinicians to experience the deep satisfaction that comes from delivering exceptional care.Auxira’s model was initially developed and deployed by MedStar Health as part of its Connected Cardiology program, which generated remarkable improvements in care team capacity, physician satisfaction and patient access. Excited by early positive outcomes, MedStar Health partnered with Abundant Venture Partners and layered in proprietary operational and strategic resources from Studio Red, the American Heart Association Ventures business incubator. Together they refined the model and brought it to market, with MedStar Health becoming an Auxira co-developer, anchor customer and strategic investor.“We’re bringing joy and balance to cardiology with clinical support that’s scalable, sustainable and seamlessly woven into existing practices,” said Inna Plumb, co-founder and CEO of Auxira Health. “Our company was built in close collaboration with care teams who deeply understand the day-to-day challenges of running a cardiology practice, striving to ensure a great physician experience, streamline administrative tasks and ensure patients don’t have to wait too long to see a doctor. They helped shape every detail to validate our virtual cardiology model works in the real world.”As 10,000 Americans age into Medicare each day, demand for cardiac care is growing, while the cardiologist workforce is undergoing a significant shift. At the same time, electronic health records (EHRs) and patient portals have introduced new administrative work, with physicians spending up to two hours per day managing inboxes alone.To help solve these challenges, Auxira precision-matches cardiology practices with dedicated clinical “pods” composed of advanced practice providers (APPs), medical assistants (MAs) and registered nurses (RNs) who work remotely as an extension of the cardiology team, adding value without a need for space or practice resources. Together, they help physicians triage messages, manage follow-ups, support care for complex patients and more—all without directly expanding headcount or introducing new platforms. Auxira APPs complete telehealth visits for more routine patient needs like symptom management, freeing up cardiologist time to focus on higher-complexity care.All Auxira providers supporting a pod are matched to fit the unique clinical and cultural needs of a physician or group and undergo practice-specific onboarding. Each APP has prior cardiology experience and is trained side-by-side with physicians onsite before integrating virtually. Auxira requires no tech integration, with clinical pods working within the practices’ existing EHR and billing systems.Health systems are actively looking to expand their cardiology programs to keep pace with rising demand and improve care for an aging, high-risk population, but building a program in-house can be challenging when clinical teams are already operating at capacity. While some turn exclusively to technology to overcome challenges, many of the tools intended to help have only added complexity rather than relief.Instead, Auxira leverages a human-centered model that complements a practice’s existing technology innovation and has already demonstrated success with MedStar Health. The health system saw an improvement in new and established patient appointment availability, including time to new and third next available patient appointments; an increase in relative value units (RVUs) per patient seen by the cardiologist; an improvement in top box Press Ganey patient experience scores; and 35% reduction in after-hours EHR time.“We started by asking a simple question: how can we support cardiologists in a way that’s fast, flexible and seamlessly integrated?” said Bill Sheahan, senior vice president and chief innovation officer, MedStar Health, and executive director, MedStar Institute for Innovation. “What we saw with Auxira was a model that brings immediate, meaningful improvements to provider experience and wellbeing, giving them more time with patients, easing their administrative workload, and enabling them to focus on the complex, high-value care they’re uniquely trained to deliver. It’s a solution that fits naturally into our workflows and strengthens the entire care team.”“We’ve seen firsthand how today’s healthcare environment is challenging providers, with health systems often wanting to grow their cardiology programs but needing more resources to do so,” said Todd Johnson, CEO, Abundant Venture Studio. “Auxira provides virtual clinical support that isn’t bolted on—instead, it’s embedded. Its model brings support where it’s most needed, easing administrative strain and helping physicians reconnect with the core of why they practice medicine. Auxira does more than just adding capacity; it helps transform care delivery.”Following the company’s formal launch, Auxira now has plans to rapidly expand nationwide. The company already has additional large health systems in the early phases of deploying its solution.About Auxira HealthAuxira Health is on a mission to bring balance to cardiology by empowering physicians with expert clinical support that is seamless, personal and truly impactful. Through precision-matched, virtually-embedded teams of advanced practice providers (APPs), medical assistants (MAs) and registered nurses (RNs), Auxira helps cardiologists focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to their patients. By expanding care capacity and streamlining workflows, Auxira enables providers to thrive in today’s healthcare landscape. Co-developed with MedStar Health and Abundant Venture Partners, Auxira is building a sustainable, human-centered future for cardiology care. To learn more, visit https://auxirahealth.com/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.