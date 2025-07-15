Chancellor Doug Jenkins Elected Tennessee Judicial Conference President

Chancellor Doug Jenkins of the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties, was recently elected president of the Tennessee Judicial Conference (TJC).

“It’s a great honor, very humbling, and I hope I can get a lot done to help the judges in our state,” said Chancellor Jenkins.

One of the main duties of the TJC is to organize judicial conferences held throughout the year. including the annual conference every summer. That conference will see a change in 2026. “The Tennessee Bar Association (TBA) will not, for one of the first times ever, conference with us,” he said. “I still anticipate through the year that there will be some functions with the TBA because we do value their relationship.”

Other responsibilities include committee work and legislative activity.

“I look forward to all of that,” said Chancellor Jenkins. “I’ve been on the bench about 13 years and have been very active in work through the county here. The judges together can do a lot, particularly legislatively. I hope to facilitate that.”

Chancellor Jenkins welcomes interaction with his fellow judges and invites them to speak to him regarding any issues.

“I’m about a month in and I can tell already it’s going to be quite a bit more work,” he said. “But, like I said, I’m prepared for it and looking forward to it. I am honored to do it and appreciate the chance to serve.”

Chancellor Jenkins is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University. He is a member of the Tennessee Trial Judges Association, Tennessee Bar Association, Tennessee Judicial Conference and the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners. Chancellor Jenkins will serve as TJC president until the summer of 2027. Chancellor Jenkins will serve a one-year term as TJC president.