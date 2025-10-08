Submit Release
Peli Products Appoints David Douilet as Director Consumer Sales

Portrait of David Douilet, newly appointed Director of Consumer Sales at Peli Products. David is smiling, wearing a black shirt, and standing against a neutral grey background.

David Douilet, Peli Products Director of Consumer Sales

Peli strengthens its leadership team to accelerate consumer expansion and product innovation in EMEAI.

We’re thrilled to welcome David to Peli Products. His expertise and leadership will drive growth as we expand our consumer offerings and strengthen our position across EMEAI”
— Francesco Della Mora, Vice President of Sales and Marketing EMEAI
BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peli Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and advanced portable lighting systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Douilet as Director Consumer Sales. David is based at the company’s EMEAI Headquarters in Barcelona.

With extensive experience in the outdoor, sporting goods, and consumer goods sectors, David brings a wealth of knowledge gained from senior roles at major international organisations including PepsiCo, Mattel, and Pentland Brands, holding key leadership positions across Sales, Marketing, and Operations in EMEAI.

In his new role, David will spearhead the launch of Peli’s 2.0 new categories and channels across the EMEAI region and act as market leader for the expanding consumer business. He will coordinate product development and commercialisation efforts for consumer product lines, ensuring innovative solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

Passionate about the outdoors, he enjoys ultra trail running in the Alps and has already started to discover the wonders of Catalunya and Pyrennees.
"We are thrilled to welcome David to Peli Products. His broad expertise, strong leadership skills, and passion for the world of consumer brands will be key drivers as we expand our consumer product offerings and strengthen our market position across EMEAI," said Francesco Della Mora, Vice President of Sales and Marketing EMEAI.

For more information on Peli Products, please visit www.peli.com.

