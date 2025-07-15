AMMWEC To Host National Changemakers Conference to Combat Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism July 21 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) will host its 2025 National Coalition Conference on July 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. This landmark gathering of civic, faith, and community leaders will spotlight the rising scourge of antisemitism, hate, and extremism in American society and celebrate the individuals who are courageously leading efforts to combat it nationally.The daylong summit—followed by a celebratory Changemakers Awards Gala—will feature interfaith prayers, panels, and workshops that offer actionable strategies for bridge-building, grassroots organizing, and policy advocacy. The conference comes in the wake of a troubling rise in antisemitic violence across the country, including two deadly attacks in Washington, D.C. that claimed the lives of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky—beloved members of the local Jewish community, as well as the murder of Holocaust survivor Karen Diamond in Boulder, CO.“This summit is our response,” said AMMWEC Founder and President Anila Ali . “As responsible Muslim women and as patriotic Americans, we are standing shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish neighbors to say: hate has no place in our communities. Together, we are reclaiming leadership and pushing for solutions that protect every American.”Conference highlights include:-Interfaith prayers and recognition of impactful bridge-building leaders, as well as an examination of the strategies that drive them-“A New Dawn of Responsible Muslim Leadership” panel featuring rising Muslim American leaders-Strategy sessions on confronting antisemitism and hate in healthcare, education, and faith communities-A leadership and organizing workshop by Muslim Women Speakers-Special presentations by CAM, Hadassah, Parents for Peace, and EMPOWER Women Media-A closing resolution calling for a national task force on antisemitism and hateThe evening Changemakers Awards Gala will honor extraordinary women and men who have demonstrated courage and leadership in building peace, resisting hate, and uniting diverse communities. The event will include cultural performances, diplomatic guests, and cuisine representing South Asia.The conference will conclude on July 22 with a Capitol Hill Advocacy Day, where participants will meet with congressional offices to advocate for urgent action to confront hate and protect vulnerable communities.About AMMWEC:The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a women-led, interfaith nonprofit working to amplify the voices of moderate Muslim women and build bridges of understanding across faiths and communities.For press inquiries or to RSVP, please contact: info@ammwec.org

