Sweating for Science

Boston University's School of Public Health (SPH) researches ways to measure and evaluate heat and cooling in key locations where Bostonians work, play, and live.

"As the summer heat intensifies in Boston, teams of SPH researchers have deployed a variety of sensors across the city to assess heat exposure among vulnerable residents and evaluate cooling interventions. Beverly Ge, a EH PhD student, is leading one of the projects, which aims to follow the lead of the City of Boston’s Office of Early Childhood (EOC) as they launch an extreme heat action plan for childcare providers and pilot their own temperature sensor program this summer." Read the full article here

